Cymbiotika Logo

Cymbiotika Logo

 By Cymbiotika

New formula neutralizes harmful free radicals and reduces oxidative stress

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Molecular Hydrogen formulation.

Antioxidants act as stabilizers in your body, countering the effects of free radical damage. Hydrogen is the most powerful antioxidant and the only molecule that can neutralize the most harmful free radical (hydroxyl), meaning it stops oxidative stress in its tracks while protecting cell integrity. Additionally, it is the smallest antioxidant, meaning that it can easily penetrate the cell and travel through the body.

"At Cymbiotika, we consistently aim to empower people to reclaim their health by filling nutritional gaps," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "We're proud that our Molecular Hydrogen does just that. Educating our consumers on the benefits of new products is key to helping them learn how to prioritize their wellness."

Cymbiotika's Molecular Hydrogen retails for $32. For suggested use, dissolve one tablet in 12-16oz of room temperature water and drink immediately. It is best taken on an empty stomach. Do not swallow the tablet directly. May repeat up to twice per day.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable,ingredients. Molecular Hydrogen is GMP, made in the USA, soy free, and gluten free. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cymbiotika-releases-molecular-hydrogen-formulation-to-provide-balance-in-the-body-301571704.html

SOURCE Cymbiotika

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.