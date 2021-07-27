NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynerio, the leading provider of Healthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management solutions, today announced the formal launch of its global channel partner program. Led by infosec industry veteran Joel Silberman, Cynerio's partner program will provide MSPs, VARs and MSSPs servicing hospitals and healthcare systems with a clear path to revenue through robust marketing and sales support and expert-led education, among other benefits.
The formalization of Cynerio's channel partner program comes on the heels of the company's $30 million Series B and 300% year-over-year revenue increase. Through its commitment to the channel, partners will be able to provide their hospital and healthcare system customers with the first comprehensive security platform designed to detect and remediate threats against connected medical devices, OT systems and enterprise IoT assets.
"Research shows that approximately 68% of medical devices will be connected or able to connect to a health system network by 2025. While connected medical devices are critical to patient care, they are also the most vulnerable to cyber attacks," said Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder of Cynerio. "In collaboration with strategic technology vendors, alliances and solution providers, our channel program enables us to better support healthcare providers as they seek the technology necessary to safeguard their organizations from increasingly sophisticated threats."
Cynerio already maintains existing channel partner relations with industry leaders TechData, Carahsoft, and many regional value-add resellers around the globe. Complementing the VAR/VAD relationships, Cynerio has also established technology partnerships with Aruba, Check Point, Cisco, CyberArk, Fortinet, Splunk and other technology pioneers that enable rapid and complementary sales opportunities for partners.
Cynerio's channel program also provides partners with opportunities to enhance their business while expanding trusted relationships with customers across their journey to secure their medical networks.
Specific benefits include:
- Risk Assessments - Cynerio provides its partners with a fast and automated way to provide their customers with a comprehensive report highlighting the vulnerabilities and risks that are present within their networks, along with a clear and actionable plan to remediate the identified risks. Ransomware, unsupported operating systems, anomalous outbound and inbound web connections are among the risks customers find most critical for patient safety and operational resilience.
- Training - Cynerio works closely with partners to ensure they can deliver the integrated, comprehensive solution that healthcare customers need to maintain the integrity and operational continuity of their networks. This includes preparing partners for all aspects of installation and integration with IT security solutions, ticketing systems, and CMSS solutions, to name a few.
- Enablement - Partners gain access to a wealth of materials, from webinars to joint campaigns, presentations and events, to drive lead generation and awareness.
- Managed Services - From large healthcare providers to rural hospitals and clinics, Cynerio is uniquely positioned to be the solution of choice to partners looking to add managed services of IoT and medical devices to their offerings. Through covering all threat vectors, policy validation, customizable UI, and automated steps for implementing security policies within the environment, Cynerio partners can safely, quickly and profitably offer managed services to their customers.
- Service Revenue - Channel partners will benefit from significant revenue opportunities from services associated with re-selling the Cynerio solution. Cynerio also uniquely enables partners to provide forensic services regarding medical devices, mitigation services as well as remediation. Based on the automation within the platform, partners are not required to have senior level analysts or devote excessive manual hours to perform activities.
"Security, IoT, and analytics are critical elements that must be addressed as hospitals move to a network based connected healthcare enterprise approach," said Steve Unger, National Healthcare Sales Manager, Tech Data. "By partnering with Cynerio, our customers and partners now have the solution that provides the insight and automation to know that patient safety, compliance, and operational uptime will not be compromised by cyber attacks."
As part of its global outreach, Cynerio is partnered with TechData across the US and Europe, working with hospitals of all sizes to secure their networks.
While cyber attacks against the healthcare industry have always been mainstream, threats increased even more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with ransomware accounting for 28% of all attacks. With connected enterprises now dominating the healthcare industry, it's ever more critical for hospitals and health systems to secure their systems in order to reduce risk. Today's hospitals need a Healthcare IoT cybersecurity platform that caters to their every IT need, including a suite of solutions that automates cross-organizational risk reduction and operational fitness.
To become a Cynerio partner, visit http://www.cynerio.com/partners or stop by the Cybersecurity Command Center, Booth C303, the week of August 9 at the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference and Exhibition to meet with a member of the Cynerio team.
About Cynerio
Cynerio is the one-stop-shop Healthcare IoT security platform. With solutions that cater to healthcare's every IT need--from Enterprise IoT to OT and IoMT--we promote cross-organizational alignment and give hospitals the control, foresight, and adaptability they require to stay cyber-secure in a constantly evolving threatscape. We give healthcare organizations the power to stay compliant and proactively manage every connection on their own terms with powerful asset management, threat detection, and mitigation tools so that they can focus on healthcare's top priority: delivering quality patient care.
