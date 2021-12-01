NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynerio, a leading provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management, today announced that its solutions for connected medical device, enterprise IoT (Internet of Things) and OT (Operational Technology) systems are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Accessibility in AWS Marketplace will enable AWS customers to more easily discover, purchase, and immediately start using Cynerio's platform, which provides hospitals and healthcare systems with a comprehensive suite of industry-specific threat detection, mitigation, and remediation capabilities.
"Our mission at Cynerio is to empower healthcare facilities with the visibility, actionable insight and flexibility they need to stay compliant and proactively manage every device connection on their own terms," said Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder of Cynerio. "By making our platform available in AWS Marketplace, we can further ensure that the millions of healthcare assets and IoT devices used by today's hospitals and healthcare systems are able to detect and remediate threats in real time."
Attacks on healthcare networks, systems and devices, which escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic, are not showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, personal health data is more than three times more valuable on the black market than other kinds of personal information, leaving hospitals and health systems at risk. With the Cynerio healthcare IoT cybersecurity platform, organizations are equipped with the tools, insight, and control they need to get cyber-secure fast and stay protected.
Cynerio's clinically intelligent platform automates asset discovery and risk reduction and takes the evolution of IoT security one step beyond visibility, providing healthcare teams with the ability to not just identify more problems on their network, but to actually solve them and secure their organization to ensure patient safety, data integrity and operational continuity.
In 2021, Cynerio has also announced the formal launch of its global channel partner program, providing managed service providers, value-added resellers and managed security service providers servicing hospitals and healthcare systems with a clear path to revenue through robust marketing and sales support and expert-led education, among other benefits. This news came on the heels of Cynerio closing a $30 million Series B. More recently, Cynerio announced the launch of its IoT Attack Detection and Response module, which provides hospitals a way to identify and address live attacks on their connected devices, medical or otherwise.
To find Cynerio in AWS Marketplace, visit this link. For additional information on the company's one-stop-shop Healthcare IoT cybersecurity platform, visit http://www.cynerio.com.
About Cynerio
Cynerio is the one-stop shop Healthcare IoT security platform. With solutions that cater to healthcare's every IoT need – from Enterprise IoT to OT and IoMT – we promote cross-organizational alignment and provide hospitals the control, foresight, and adaptability they require to stay cyber-secure in a constantly evolving threatscape. We empower healthcare organizations to stay compliant and proactively manage every connection on their own terms with real-time IoT attack detection and response and rapid risk reduction tools, so that they can focus on healthcare's top priority: delivering quality patient care. For more information, visit http://www.cynerio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
