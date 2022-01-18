PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through the Company's Bay State Physical Therapy affiliate, CHP will be investing significant resources into new partnerships, new clinic openings, clinic infrastructure upgrades, and a significant expansion of its clinical team.
"As we look to deliver high quality care throughout Greater New England and further develop our access network, Rhode Island is a critical market for us to serve. We're excited to expand our high-quality care and experience to Rhode Island's patients and invest in a better model of musculoskeletal health. Rhode Island has been thoughtful in its embrace of value-based initiatives, and we're excited to align with innovative payors and providers to improve healthcare," stated Braden Hill, CHP's SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development.
With CHP's planned expansion in Rhode Island, the Company will have locations providing convenient access to care to nearly seven million residents of ME, NH, MA, and RI. CHP is committed to building a better model for musculoskeletal health, reducing healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes with a Net Promoter Score of 90+.
About Cypress Health Partners
Cypress Health Partners ("CHP"), headquartered in Boston, MA is the largest network of physical therapy and chiropractic clinics in New England. Our scale allows us to offer our clinics the resources and support they need to thrive and deliver the best possible patient experience. As we grow, we are guided by a vision that physical therapy and chiropractic treatments should be at the core of musculoskeletal health, and that we have the responsibility help our communities live healthier and more fulfilling lives, while reducing healthcare costs and reliance on opioids to treat pain. To learn more about partnering with Cypress Health Partners, please visit http://www.cypresshealthpartners.com or contact Brady Hill, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development, bhill@cypresshp.com.
