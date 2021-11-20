HAMMOND, La., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the goal of improving patient outcomes by streamlining operating room processes, Cypress Pointe Hospital in Hammond, Louisiana has entered into an agreement with Rochester, New York-based DinamicOR to implement its surgical Back Table Solution. The DinamicOR Back Table Solution offers consistent operating room setup protocols for surgical instruments, tools, and supplies to provide thoughtful patient care through more efficient workflow.
Cypress Pointe Hospital CEO Paolo Zambito said, "Cypress Pointe Hospital is committed to bringing the latest and best tools, technology, and techniques to bear in serving our patients. We are pleased to offer our surgical teams another tool to enhance patient care while also improving efficiencies in operating rooms. This partnership with DinamicOR demonstrates the ever-evolving nature of healthcare and exploration of ways to consistently enhance patient outcomes."
The DinamicOR Back Table Solution establishes an efficient surgical instrument setup for each surgeon and each procedure, allowing for perfect repetitive surgical environments.
DinamicOR Chief Executive Ambassador Jeffrey Gerstner said, "The DinamicOR Back Table Solution effectively reduces anxiety, increases efficiencies, and renews job satisfaction for surgical teams while providing safer, more consistent treatment and enhanced patient care. We are grateful to Cypress Pointe Hospital for recognizing the benefits of the Back Table Solution and adding to the tens of thousands of live procedures performed across the country that demonstrates streamlined operating room processes."
About Cypress Pointe Hospital
Cypress Pointe Hospital opened December 2010, our beautiful facility consists of 6 fully digital operating rooms, 2 procedure rooms, 24 inpatient rooms and 6 ICU rooms. Located conveniently just east of Hammond, LA, our facility has the area's best and latest technology and safest and most comfortable procedures for you, the patient. Our mission is to provide compassionate, quality healthcare from our family to yours
About DinamicOR
Our mission is to standardize operating room organization with an ergonomic and intuitive Workflow Management System – improving the efficiency and reproducibility of surgical processes which will enable perioperative staff to focus on providing thoughtful patient care.
The DinamicOR team is comprised of medical professionals, process experts, engineers, and designers; we have been advised by nurses, surgical technicians, sales representatives, surgeons, OR managers and hospital administrators.
Media Contact
Jason Gotham, DinamicOR, +1 (585) 880-8791, jason@dinamicor.com
SOURCE DinamicOR