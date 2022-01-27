Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapy Area Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Cystic Fibrosis (CF) therapy area report offers a comprehensive overview of the CF social media landscape, and provides insight into multiple stakeholder and company perspectives. Understand emergent signals and key trends amongst patients, caregivers, HCPs and digital opinion leaders, as well as the opportunities that exists for pharma to better engage with these groups.

The report, which is based on both machine and human-led analysis, uncovers the personas of online stakeholders, the key unmet needs, and opportunities for pharma to engage with the online customers. Insights from our report can help boost pharma companies' engagement strategies, identify potential opportunities and mitigate business risks.

Key Topics Covered:

CF Social Media Landscape Overview

  • Social Media Conversation Architecture
  • Media Type Characteristics
  • Key Drivers of Conversation

The Patient Voice

  • Overview of Patient and Caregiver Online Conversation in CF
  • Key Patient and Caregiver Online Segments
  • Existing Treatment Unmet Needs
  • Summary and Opportunities from the Patient Conversation

Clinical Conversations

  • Overview of HCP Online Conversation
  • Professional Online Segments
  • Conference Engagement
  • DOL Identification
  • Summary and Opportunities from the Clinical Conversation

Competitive Intelligence

  • Key Company Social Media Activity
  • Analysis of Company Earned vs Owned Online Activity
  • Summary and Opportunities from the Pharma Conversation

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie
  • Chiesi
  • Genentech
  • Gilead Sciences
  • Laurent Pharma
  • Nestle Health Science
  • ReCode Therapeutics
  • Sanofi
  • TranslateBio
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • Viatris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ftuiy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cystic-fibrosis-therapy-area-report-personas-of-online-stakeholders-key-unmet-needs-and-opportunities-for-pharma-to-engage-in-2021-301469724.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.