CytRx Corporation Highlights Recently Published Data of its Licensee Orphazyme A/S Phase 2 Trial of Arimoclomol in the Treatment of Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM)

Orphazyme A/S Also Completed a Major New Capital Raise of $110 Million to Cover its Expansion CytRx Eligible to Receive up to $120 Million in Future Milestones, Plus Royalties, From Arimoclomol Licensing Agreement