WASHINGTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association (WANADA), producers of The Washington Auto Show, made a $50,000 donation today to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, to help support its work screening and treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to spread across the world, hospitals are being stretched to the limits, while doctors, nurses, and support staff members are putting themselves at risk to heroically provide care to at-risk patients. WANADA, through this donation, is supporting a vital institution in our region at their time of greatest need.
"MedStar Georgetown staff members are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working tirelessly to help save lives," WANADA Chairman Kevin Reilly said. "WANADA, and our member auto dealers, are thankful for their service to the Washington metro area in this critical time of need."
"MedStar Georgetown University Hospital is deeply grateful for this remarkable gift of support from WANADA," said Hospital president Mike Sachtleben. "This gift will further enable us to strengthen our efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an unprecedented time in our Nation and this Hospital's history, and I want to express our sincere thanks to the members of WANADA and those in our community who have given so generously of themselves to help support our mission during this critical time."
If you would like to support MedStar Georgetown Hospital during this time of critical need, please visit this link for information on how to donate online, by phone, or by text. If you wish to donate online, please click here and select "MedStar Georgetown University Hospital" in the drop-down menu on the donation page.
"WANADA continues to serve and support our customers and our community throughout this crisis," said WANADA President and CEO John O'Donnell. "In our 103-year history, WANADA and our member dealers have weathered many periods of strife. I know that we will get through this acutely difficult time, and that when we do, we will owe an immense debt of gratitude to the front-line health professionals like those at MedStar Georgetown for all they have done to serve us."
About MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
Founded in 1898, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital is one of the oldest academic teaching hospitals in the national capital region. We have been affiliated with Georgetown University School of Medicine for over a century. Today, we continue to make history through world-class patient care, clinical training, and research.
About WANADA
Founded in 1917, the Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association (WANADA) is the advocacy organization representing new car and truck dealers in the National Capital Region. The association, which represents more than 275 franchised auto dealers, produces the annual Washington Auto Show and manages the area's Automobile Dealer Education Institute (ADEI), which for more than 15 years has provided thousands of aspiring auto technicians with the opportunity to secure well-paying jobs in the field. For more information, please visit www.wanada.org.