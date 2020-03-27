- 3D Systems customer, Lonati SpA, prints more than 100 venturi ventilator valves helping address a critical shortage in medical devices for patient care - 3D Systems' On Demand in Italy partnered with Isinnova to produce 100 valves enabling creation of an emergency ventilator mask - Company announces general availability of COVID-19 module for its Simbionix U/S Mentor simulator - providing that can be critical for the success of COVID-19 management