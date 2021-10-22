ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D2 is excited to be back with customers and industry friends with several team members attending the live event hosted by Asembia at their Annual Business Summit on October 26-28, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. This will be one of the largest industry events of the year and is a can't-miss opportunity of the year.
Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit is at the epicenter of the specialty pharmacy industry, providing a unique opportunity for stakeholders to understand challenges, generate solutions and define the future. Each year, industry thought leaders and health care veterans from around the country come together to shape and change the future of specialty pharmacy and the patient journey.
In addition, D2 will be exhibiting at the summit and would welcome the opportunity to provide a demonstration of our technology solutions and patient support services. The 2021 onsite exhibits will take place in the new Cristal Ballroom in Wynn's expanded conference center. Health and safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, wider aisles, single-direction foot traffic, additional distance between booths, and more.
D2 looks forward to exploring potential opportunities and synergies with attendees and organizations on how to support their specialty pharmacy strategies and growth. If you would like to schedule a meeting at the Asembia meeting with the D2 team, please contact Quintin Jessee for Specialty pharmacy and Accreditation meeting coordination, Kirby Eng for UltraTouch digital engagement meeting coordination, Bob Glasgow for Manufacturer/Pharma meeting coordination, Laura Reibenstein for Regulatory and Licensing support, Jerry Lamb for Pharma and Biotech support or stop by the D2 exhibitor booth #250. If you would like to schedule meetings in advance click here https://tinyurl.com/asembiad2fe
About D2 Consulting
Established in 2008, D2 Consulting (D2) is recognized as the industry's leading provider of commercialization services to the life sciences industry. D2 assists emerging and established pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to develop and execute strategic business initiatives, ensuring successful launch, distribution, and reimbursement. In addition, D2 has created a unique set of tools supporting Pharmacy Operations and Patient services for Specialty
Pharmacies, HUB's, and Hospital Systems. With more than 300 successful product launches, the Company offers strategic and tactical support services from a core team of advisors with more than 500 years of combined industry experience in more than 50 therapeutic areas. For more information on D2, please visit http://www.D2rx.com.
