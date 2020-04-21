WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter and I were playing La Loteria (a traditional picture driven Bingo game) and we thought it might be a great way to help other kids understand COVID-19. So it became a family project resulting in a new version of Bingo (La Loteria) with tips for parents to use the game to discuss COVID-19 and what families can do to stay well and healthy," said Edgar Gil Rico, Senior Director for Innovation and Program Development of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance), the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.
The new COVID-19 themed Bingo (La Loteria) cards are the latest resource from the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and can be downloaded for free (www.healthyamericas.org) and printed to play at home. "In these times of social distancing and isolation inside our homes, it's important to talk to children in ways that help them make sense of the pandemic and also connect family traditions and the sense of togetherness that this game brings to families, "said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the Alliance. "We are so very proud that this game was inspired and developed by one of the youngest members of the Alliance family!"
The bilingual COVID-19 Bingo (La Loteria) game was developed using resources from CDC and the FDA. The game also includes information for adults on NIH's All of Us Research Program. "We are being called upon to protect one another by remaining physically distant. While doing that, we can also serve our communities by participating in health research at a time when the need for good science has never been more clear," emphasized Dr. Delgado.
By taking part in the All of Us Research Program, participants may help researchers find answers to health questions that have been out of our reach and accelerate biomedical research, including advances in precision medicine. People can learn more and join the All of Us Research Program online at the bilingual site joinallofus.org/juntos. You can also call the Alliance's bilingual Su Familia Helpline for more information on joining All of Us or on the new Bingo (La Loteria) game.
To download the free bilingual COVID-19 Bingo game and other COVID-19 information, go to healthyamericas.org or for the Spanish language version go to nuestrasalud.org.
About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance) — The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us www.healthyamericas.org