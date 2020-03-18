LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Audrey R.D.H., owner and founder of Oral Fitness Inc., is promoting the importance of oral health, which affects overall health significantly because a person's mouth is the main point of entry into the body. The level of oral hygiene practiced can impact how long a person lives because disease can shorten lifespan or greatly affect quality of life.
Neglecting oral health can lead to several serious medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, infertility, pregnancy complications, cancer, kidney disease, erectile dysfunction, and rheumatoid arthritis. Gum disease has also become a very common medical condition resulting from poor oral hygiene and impacting 97 percent of people who have some stage of gum disease. Fortunately, it is reversible in the early stages, which is why brushing up on oral hygiene is so critical.
"It has become vital to take every precaution to ensure that people have a healthy immune system as the spread of COVID-19 becomes the number one concern across the world," said Audrey. "Don't live in fear. People need to protect their health and the health of others by taking care of their oral hygiene. In today's times of uncertainty, we have to be more cautious than ever. People need a strong immune system and optimum oral health is a necessity to fight off any health issue that may come their way."
Audrey added, "My philosophy is simple. If people use the right product, the right tools with proper instruction, they can save unnecessary and costly, painful dental procedures and achieve a healthier life."
Audrey advocates using all-natural, organic oral hygiene products over chemical-laden products and highly recommends adding a saltwater mouth rinse and Ayurvedic oil pulling rinse to a daily regimen. With 35 years of experience as a Dental Hygienist, Audrey takes great pride in her position as a coach and influencer of oral health and oral fitness. She is available every Wednesday and Thursday for a complimentary consultation to help with any dental issues one may have.
Audrey's company, Oral Fitness Inc., has been setting the standard for clean, natural oral health solutions since 2007. The products are all-natural, highly-effective and easy to use for the entire family including pets. For more information and to connect with Audrey, visit DaleAudrey.com.
