SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), an industry leader in advanced polymer science and 3D printed orthopedic devices, today announced that engineering pioneer Dale Swarts would be joining the Company's Strategic & Scientific Advisory Board.
Mr. Swarts recently retired from Stryker Corporation, where he was serving as Chief Engineer, Stryker Additive Manufacturing, helping commercialize numerous medical devices and expanding the use of 3D printing technologies across the organization. Immediately prior, he acted as Senior Director of Hip Implant and Advance Product Development with Stryker Orthopedics. Mr. Swarts also served as a Director at Zimmer Corporation (now Zimmer Biomet) developing advanced products in orthopedics and part of a team that created the crosslinked UHMPE materials for hip & knee applications.
"I have had a unique opportunity to participate in the development of the modern orthopedic industry," stated Mr. Swarts. "Powerful market and technological trends are driving innovation at an accelerating rate in order to improve clinical outcomes and reduce costs while managing regulatory risk. OPM's well-established PEKK-based technology platform addresses the needs of a range of major orthopedic sectors. I am really pleased to be working with this talented team."
Scott DeFelice, OPM's Chairman & CEO, stated: "We are excited to announce Dale Swarts as one of the first members of our Strategic & Scientific Advisory Board. Our 3D printed OsteoFab® PEKK technology is expanding into additional orthopedic indications, and Dale's background and input will be valuable assets as we continue to grow and navigate a range of fundamental scientific and strategic issues in the industry.
About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.
Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. was founded in 2000 to exploit and commercialize the world's highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM's Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK® brand for biomedical and industrial applications. The Company is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM Biomedical's OsteoFab® technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices. OPM is the first and only company to receive FDA 510(k) clearance to manufacture 3D printed, patient-specific polymeric implants, and the company has six 510(k) clearances in its portfolio. OPM Industrial produces 3D printed OXFAB® production parts for highly demanding applications in the energy, transportation, and semiconductor markets. OXFAB® structures offer significant weight, cost, and time-to-market reductions that are defined in a set of specified performance attributes in the exhaustive OPM B-Basis database, developed in conjunction with NASA. For more information, please visit http://www.oxfordpm.com
Company Contact:
Bernie Plishtin
Oxford Performance Materials
860-656-9446
Media Contact
Bernie Plishtin, Oxford Performance Materials, +1 860-656-9446, bplishtin@oxfordpm.com
SOURCE Oxford Performance Materials