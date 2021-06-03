MIAMI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In one of the first meetings since the global lockdowns, Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, presented at The Aesthetic Society's Rhinoplasty Symposium in Miami, Florida. Dr. Rohrich, who lectures frequently on rhinoplasty, facelifts, and non-invasive aesthetic treatments, covered topics at this meeting that included the a lecture on developing consistency in rhinoplasty, as well as special topics in revision rhinoplasty, and patient communication.
"I am thrilled to resume these important educational meetings as we come out of the global lockdowns ," says Dr. Rohrich, who presents frequently around the world. "These events are vital for our community and grant educators and industry leaders the chance to present information in a format that can only truly happen in this type of live meeting setting."
Dr. Rohrich's presentation at the meeting, "Achieving Finesse and Consistency in Rhinoplasty", included key insights on the topic of reliable techniques and consistent outcomes in rhinoplasty.
"Since you may not see the final results of a rhinoplasty for many months, or even a year after the procedure, surgical consistency is one of the most important concepts in rhinoplasty," says Dr. Rohrich, who advocates for the open approach to rhinoplasty which gives surgeons direct visual access to the underlying delicate nasal structures. "Careful and precise preoperative analysis, concise surgical execution, and proper post-surgical care with long term follow-up are all vital to achieving consistently good outcomes in rhinoplasty and prevent the need for corrective or revision rhinoplasty."
In his presentation, Dr. Rohrich strongly advocates rhinoplasty surgeons seek out high amounts of exposure to rhinoplasty via observation, education, and intensive training with well known and respected rhinoplasty specialists, and to follow medical literature and journals closely. "To become the best, you must train with the best," he says.
Dr. Rohrich says that, though feedback and analysis, plastic surgeons should develop a systematic approach to the various specific deformities often encountered in rhinoplasty cases, and cultivate a graduated and methodical techniques and processes for addressing them.
"You must continually examine outcomes to refine and update your methods and be willing to perform critical self-analysis of your work," says Dr. Rohrich. "In rhinoplasty, it's not enough to have consistent results, they must be consistently exceptional."
About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published nearly 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones.
Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.
