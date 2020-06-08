SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As business shows signs of return from the global disruption experienced in Q1 and Q2 of this year, Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) is providing an update to its shareholders and the public on its portfolio companies. Included in this update are sales forecasts and status of Dalrada Financial Corp.'s global footprint of companies.
LIKIDO LIMITED – Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland with operations in Loanhead, along with other established locations in Hong Kong and Malaysia, Likido Limited (Likido), is a low carbon, green energy engineering and manufacturing company. Likido uniquely holds the potential to replace traditional water heaters, steam boilers, chillers and cooling towers while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions by more than 75%. Likido technology provides one of the few recognized routes to achieving zero carbon emissions in the heating and cooling sector.
Due to the lockdown, Likido experienced a hold on all manufacturing, procurement, and delivery of supplies. Delays in shipping existing customer orders and acquiring new customers resulted. However, the business disruption in Q1 and Q2 did generate new public awareness of carbon emissions. Likido feels that it is critical to bring to market alternative solutions as countries and states enforce new post-lockdown emission regulations.
Likido focused on sales strategy and planning during the lockdown. The Company is noticing significant progress with new opportunities and production has been restored, with a revenue forecast of $1MM for the calendar year 2020, that includes an anticipated 20 shipments of the Likido RTCS and CRYO, Likido KITs, and Likido ONE machines. Dalrada Financial Corp. looks forward to providing an update on Likido opportunities shortly.
DALRADA PRECISION – Dalrada Precision is a Malaysia-based precision components and parts manufacturer that supplies assembly parts to OEM manufacturers and to Dalrada's portfolio of industrial companies. Due to Dalrada Precision's factory location and difficulty shipping overseas during the lockdown in Q1 and Q2, customer orders and quality checks significantly slowed due to worldwide manufacturing and development stoppage. Dalrada Precision's Malaysian manufacturing facility paused production, along with its customers that faced similar supply chain and manufacturing issues.
On a positive note, Dalrada Precision's overseas facility presents a significant cost-savings to domestic components and parts sourcing. Business is showing signs of return; Dalrada Precision has received approval on additional products and has sampled products from new customers that have expressed interest in placing recurring orders. Dalrada Precision has adjusted revenue forecast for the calendar year to $250,000.
DALRADA HEALTH
Dalrada Health's primary focus is solving world health problems. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the use of hand sanitizer products is at monumental proportions. Dalrada Health's GlanHealth offers a new alcohol-free sanitizing product. The GlanHealth product line includes:
- Hand Sanitizer Foam, Wipes and Spray
- Advanced Sanitizing Soap
- All Purpose Advanced Surface Cleaner
- Antimicrobial Wound & Skin Therapy
- Mold and Mildew Sanitizing & Prevention
- Laundry Sanitizing & Deodorant
GlanHealth launched this full line of anti-bacterial, anti-viral and disinfectant products for consumer and commercial use during the Q1-Q2 lockdown. Despite raw material and product material shortages and high-customer demands, GlanHealth overcame these challenges. The Company secured additional sanitizing spray service contracts along with additional services. This was made possible by leveraging GlanHealth's flexible operational capabilities to satisfy customer needs.
GlanHealth has also begun new testing protocols for the Company's hand sanitizer and surface sanitizer products. The Company is expanding its product line to address increased market demand. Due to the volume of newcomers in the sanitizing industry, GlanHealth feels that companies that take shortcuts are short lived . GlanHealth is committed to following a strategic approach to building a sustainable business model with a target forecast of $1.5MM for the calendar year 2020.
VIA KITS – Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women worldwide. Dalrada Health filed its patent in India and also a provisional patent in the U.S. for Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) kits. These are designed to be accessible and affordable.
Clinical studies in India on Dalrada Health's VIA kits were paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As operations return to normal, Dalrada Health is focusing on finishing the first trial of 100 patients that will include a clinical report. To conduct a second clinical trial with a target of 200 patients, Dalrada Health must find a new facility; camp clinics are now limited to the number of patients that can participate as well as selectivity of new protocols. The updated expectation to launch the VIA kits is forecasted for the fourth quarter of the calendar year.
NEW PRODUCT LINES – During the lockdown, Dalrada Health researched and developed plans for new products and services as part of the Dalrada Health roadmap rollout. These new products focus on surrounding population health and informatics.
PRAKAT SOLUTIONS – Prakat Solutions Inc. (Prakat) is a technology solutions provider that is committed to empowering individuals with disabilities. The Company specializes in making websites, mobile applications, and electronic documents easily accessible for those with auditory, cognitive, neurological, physical, speech, and visual disabilities.
Prakat's core competencies include product engineering, test engineering, accessibility engineering, and application modernization. Areas of focus include assistive and adaptive technologies, testing and automation, accessibility readiness, accessibility engineering, and legal compliance of accessibility standards (W3C and other country-specific regulations such as the American Disabilities Act (ADA), British Standard 8878 (BS 8878), and the Canadian AODA).
During the lockdown in Q1-Q2, Prakat experienced customer drawbacks and new business deals that were placed on hold. Prakat forged ahead with its focus on mobility and remote access technologies and services. This resulted in gaining new business opportunities with mobile app development, salesforce implementation, and test engineering. In addition, Prakat's business model with remote technologies has initiated plans for engaging more U.S. based customers to create sales and consulting opportunities, that should position the company to reach forecasts of $1.5MM - $2.0MM for the calendar year 2020.
