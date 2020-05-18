SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Health Products, the wholly owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announced the appointment of Gregg Silvers as the VP of Product Development for the GlanHealth suite of sanitizing products. Silvers comes with 17 years of running organizations in the services industry, particularly offering cleaning and sanitization solutions, including Shark Innovative Technologies Corp., a Texas company providing disinfectant spray services and sanitizing products to a national customer base. "Mr. Silvers brings the subject matter expertise to expand our GlanHealth product and service offerings to the transportation, healthcare, hospitality, janitorial, and manufacturing industries. His knowledge of supply chains and the market landscape allows us to strategically plan and carve out our path to providing safe solutions to help businesses get back to work and sustain those safe procedures in a consistent manner into the future. We are extremely excited to have him onboard and his efforts to date are producing increased product demand with a growing customer base," said Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada.
"There are a lot of misconceptions about sanitizing products, and it's understandable that most consumers are tied to only a few popular brands, where alcohol-free products are not top of mind or there is a lack of awareness. I am looking forward to positioning the GlanHealth brand as a thought leader that provides the best solutions in the market, to help bring peace of mind and the education needed to make informed decisions," said Silvers.
With the appointment of Mr. Silvers, Dalrada Health acquired 100% of Shark Innovative Technologies Corp. in an all stock purchase agreement. The acquisition includes Shark's spraying equipment, technologies, supply contracts, and large volume customers.
About Dalrada Health
A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit https://dalradahealth.com. For details about GlanHealth's hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants, visit https://GlanHealth.com.
About Dalrada (DFCO)
Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.