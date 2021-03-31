HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After taking more than a year hiatus in the interest of Covid-19 safety, D'Amore Mental Health is restarting its Monthly Mental Health Nights at Crosspoint Church in Huntington Beach. These community outreach events are held on the first Monday of every month and will begin again on April 5th, 2021.
These monthly meetings allow visitors and members of the congregation to ask questions and discuss mental health issues in a warm, comforting environment free of stigma or judgment. The group is facilitated by behavioral health professionals from nearby D'Amore Mental Health. D'Amore is a residential psychiatric care facility in Huntington Beach that specializes in the sub-acute care of adults suffering from mental health disorders.
By creating an open and honest dialogue about mental health the group seeks to bring awareness, fight stigma, and provide support for individuals and family members who are struggling with mental health issues.
The Restoration Ministry and D'Amore Healthcare invite you to a Community Mental Health Group led by professional clinicians. The meetings will be held in the Crosspoint Church located at 7661 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA in the "Living Room."
