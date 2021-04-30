NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, portions of eastern Maryland, and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to numerous power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts to 60 mph are most likely to occur through late this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside around trees. Use caution if you must drive. &&