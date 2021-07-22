PURCELLVILLE, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowers Risk Group (LRG) has announced that Danielle Kaminski, Esq., an experienced attorney and trusted voice in the insurance industry with 25 years of experience across insurance-based litigation, independent adjusting, and high-growth operations, has joined the firm's executive team as an EVP, Operations, becoming its fourth female executive team member. Danielle will serve as Chief Operating Officer for Periculus and help expand LRG's insurance service offerings across the enterprise.
The expected impact of Danielle's entrance to the LRG team is immediate, helping to raise awareness of the Periculus brand and offering necessary insights into the market it serves. LRG further recognizes Danielle for her extensive leadership capability, demonstrated ability to drive business growth, and for the unique acumen and perspective she can offer to benefit LRG and its clients.
"We are delighted to have Danielle join our growing team of professionals. Danielle's experience as a lawyer and insurance industry professional is extremely valuable to us as we operationalize our Periculus entity and continue to advance our Lowers Insurance Services practice," says Mark Lowers, Founder and CEO of Lowers Risk Group.
Before joining Lowers Risk Group, Danielle served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and Acting General Counsel for Charles Taylor Adjusting (CTA) where she played a key role in the growth of the company's US footprint and practice lines as well as the creation and growth of CT Technical Services. She has extensive experience in litigation practices, serving most recently as a partner at Zelle LLP where she handled all aspects of insurance-based litigation and coverage assignments.
In 2020, Danielle was named to Insurance Business America's Hot 100 list of industry leaders. She also co-founded Women in Claims, a grass-roots organization that brings together professionals in all facets of the insurance industry.
"I am thrilled to join Lowers Risk Group, a dynamic, client-focused business that is innovative and forward-thinking in its approach to creating and providing risk and claim solutions. During the pandemic, as many businesses and individuals became more digitally connected and dependent, we also became more aware and exposed to the vast array and widespread nature of cyber threats. I am excited to work with Periculus to provide businesses with a digital risk platform to protect their brands, people, and profits from these risks," says Danielle, "I also very much look forward to working with the Lowers Insurance Services team, and helping to grow the various practices and solutions it may offer to both new and existing clients."
About the Lowers Risk Group
Lowers Risk Group provides comprehensive enterprise risk management solutions to organizations operating in high-risk, highly-regulated environments and organizations that value risk mitigation. The company's human capital and specialized industry enterprise risk management solutions protect people, brands, and profits from avoidable loss and harm. For more information, visit lowersriskgroup.com.
About Periculus
Periculus makes managing digital risk simple. Its integrated platform offers access to purchase powerful cyber insurance and cyber security solutions uniquely tailored to fit the needs of every business, including risk assessments, security services, insurance partners, policies, services, insights, and education. On the other side of the risks that arise from the connected world, there's opportunity to grow and thrive. Periculus unlocks those possibilities by taking risk off the worry list. Don't get knocked off course. Rise Above Risk. Learn more at periculus.com.
