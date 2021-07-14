SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danisco Animal Nutrition, a business unit of IFF's Health & Biosciences division, announced today the launch expansion of the industry-leading novel phytase enzyme, Axtra® PHY GOLD in Malaysia, Thailand and Australia. Axtra® PHY GOLD was first launched in India in 2020 and will eventually be available across all markets in Asia Pacific, pending regulatory authorizations. Axtra® PHY GOLD is the most bioefficacious phytase currently available on the market, helping improve sustainability while delivering greater feed cost savings to producers.
Asia Pacific has a thriving animal nutrition market encouraged by economic growth and higher disposable income, resulting in changing food habits. Major factors such as a growing demand for animal protein and increasing consumer awareness around the health benefits from consuming high-quality protein are driving the livestock feed market in the region.
"In Asia Pacific, fluctuations in raw material availability, quality and costs for livestock feed have increased the demand for innovative feed additive solutions. Our new phytase, Axtra® PHY GOLD addresses these input challenges by offering unprecedented flexibility and consistency, delivering greater performance and feed cost savings for producers," said Dr. Arno de Kreij, segment leader, Danisco Animal Nutrition, IFF.
Recent scientific studies demonstrate that Axtra® PHY GOLD's ability to allow formulation of inorganic phosphate-free high phytate diets, improves sustainability of animal production. It also offers market-leading thermostability, proven to outperform other commercial phytases under a wide range of pelleting conditions, making it the natural choice for applications where pelleting performance is a primary concern.
Phytate is the main storage form of phosphorus in all grains, which represents the basis of most plant-based diets used in animal production. Phytases are enzymes that help break down phytate, allowing better absorption of phosphate and reducing or removing the need for addition of phosphate supplements in poultry and swine diets. The ideal phytase needs to break down phytate as quickly as possible to reduce the phytate's negative impact. This requires an enzyme that is highly active at a low pH in an animal's upper digestive tract.
"Most poultry and swine diets contain a phytase enzyme, which is an important contributor to the feed performance. Axtra® PHY GOLD has a superior pH profile and works faster than other competitor phytases to break down phytate, thus avoiding interference with digestion and performance1. As a result, it can improve the release and subsequent uptake of phosphorous, calcium, energy and amino acids, reduce the anti-nutritional effects of phytate, and drive more feed cost savings," shared Dr. de Kreij.
Danisco Animal Nutrition has over 20 years of leadership in phytase development and production. In 2003, the company launched Phyzyme® XP, the first bacterial phytase to help animal producers reduce phosphorus emissions, improve nutrient uptake and maximize phytate break down to drive profitability. As most feed is pelleted, in 2009, Danisco Animal Nutrition introduced pioneering Thermo Protection Technology (Phyzyme® XP TPT) to the industry to deliver greater thermostability.
In 2013, the business set a new benchmark of bioefficacy with the launch of Axtra® PHY. Before the introduction of the new Axtra® PHY GOLD, Axtra® PHY was the most bioefficacious phytase on the market due to its low pH optimum.
"At Danisco Animal Nutrition, we are committed to innovating to develop better solutions for animal producers. Axtra® PHY GOLD is a testament to this commitment and reinforces our leadership in phytase enzymes, bringing a modern, more advanced offering to the animal nutrition industry." said Dr. de Kreij.
1 Based on external published data, references may be provided upon request.
###
About Danisco Animal Nutrition
Danisco Animal Nutrition, now part of IFF is a market leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, phytogenics and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 80,000 guts sampled from over 500 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit http://www.iff.com/portfolio/markets/animal-nutrition
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
©2021 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.
Media Contact
Denisse Gaudin, IFF, +31 615 102 508, Denisse.Gaudin@iff.com
SOURCE IFF