ATLANTA, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Athleticon Co-Founders Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson announced the brand's strategic evolution and revolutionary launch of a free interactive, multi-platform digital community, which will feature accessible and exclusive content to ignite passion and spark curiosity through the power of the brand's athletics, wellness and entertainment pillars. The inaugural live event experience will now take place on Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th, 2021. Athleticon's verticals will feature this preeminent digital programming throughout 2020 from Garcia, Johnson and an expansive slate of bespoke brand partners. This pioneering, entertainment-driven virtual experience is the natural next step in Athleticon's mission to inspire people to disrupt their limits, advance their personal wellness journeys and build a foundation for their lives. Athleticon's platforms will provide free, immersive, community-led education and entertainment built to globally unite participants through their shared passions of health and fitness.
"The idea behind Athleticon has been my vision and passion for years, to first and foremost serve a global community. Joined by an amazing number of like-minded, talented individuals and after a culmination of hard work over so many years, I am delighted to announce that we are merging the worlds of wellness and entertainment and redefining their accessibility," said Dany Garcia. "This audience-first platform has transformed into a truly participatory, innovative community that will ignite passion and spark curiosity to achieve greatness together every single day. Athleticon is a health, fitness and entertainment movement rooted in connection and culture. We can't wait to have you laughing, sweating, learning and staying motivated throughout the entire year."
"The power and mission that fuels Athleticon has been driven by Dany Garcia's unique vision, relentless passion and ability to galvanize and care deeply about the masses we touch," said Dwayne Johnson. "I'm very proud to partner with her on such a one of kind, epic event that will reach, inspire and transform the masses. Her insight into what our community needs now encouraged us to pivot to developing a free virtual platform that motivates and ignites each and every individual. No time is more important than now to offer these resources and transform access to fitness and wellness, in such a revolutionary way."
Athleticon's robust slate will feature continuously-evolving, complimentary content within the spaces of high-performance physical fitness, yoga and dance, mental health and relationships, entertainment and fitness competitions, food and nutrition, and tech and gaming. Recurring series will include heart-pumping dance sessions, comprehensive cooking tutorials, lessons in amplifying peak performance and tools to maximize endurance, longevity and recovery, featuring members of the Athleticon family. The audience will have the opportunity to submit personal clips of their fitness routines and techniques to be reviewed and evaluated by the Athleticon pros.
From exploring unique new approaches to cognitive health with tips and tricks from top experts in the field, to taking a "Mental Minute" to reflect and recharge, the digestible, short-form, no-fee content will be accessible for fitness and wellness enthusiasts of all levels. The multilateral fitness movement will be strategically amplified across Athleticon's website, social channels and global digital touchpoints and provide the Athleticon community with the resources to engage with an entirely customizable and personalized experience. The brand, anchored in Garcia and Johnson's inclusive, audience-first ethos, will bring together tribes of all kinds to be entertained, inspired and achieve greatness together – every single day.
About Athleticon
Co-created by longtime business partners Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, Athleticon is a live event experience and digital community in the pioneering category of fitness entertainment. Inspired and fueled by their shared vision and the culmination of decades of lessons learned, Athleticon is an immersive platform and event with curated programming bringing together the best of athletics, wellness and entertainment. Folded seamlessly into the expansive and flourishing portfolios of Seven Bucks Companies and The Garcia Companies, Athleticon delivers an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience rooted in Garcia and Johnson's shared passion for authenticity and strong storytelling, but in an entirely new way.
As founder, CEO and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management, Dany Garcia is undoubtedly one of today's most successful entrepreneurs and CEO's. Her unbridled commitment, leadership, keen business sensibilities and her natural athleticism set her apart from the industry standard. Garcia flawlessly spearheads her expansive media enterprise while competing as a professional athlete at the highest level.
As CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, Dwayne Johnson is a global trailblazing force who continues his business mogul prowess with groundbreaking entrepreneurial success, managing his ever- expanding and diverse portfolio. A cultural and galvanizing leader with audiences across the globe, Johnson's worldwide expertise is an invaluable asset for first-class brands, from investing in and serving as a strategic advisor to VOSS, to bringing the best-in-class product to market with his "Project Rock" line at Under Armour. The highest-earning actor in Hollywood, Johnson serves as star and producer in Seven Bucks' widening slate including tent-pole movies such as Disney's Jungle Cruise, Universal's box office record-breaking Hobbs & Shaw, Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.
Athleticon is a shining example of the success of two leading business and entertainment moguls who, by joining forces and partnering with IMG, continually thrive by building experiences for global audiences that both entertain and make a positive impact. Athleticon is the exciting culmination of this work, offering attendees a unique opportunity to step into a new world and to uncover hidden passions, untapped physical expressions and immense will.
Athleticon is a joint venture between The Garcia Companies, Seven Bucks Companies and IMG. For more information, please visit Athleticon.com. Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook: @AthleticonATL.
About IMG
IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.
