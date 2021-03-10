CHARLESTON, S.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darkness to Light announces Alexandra Zarini, founder of the Alexandra Gucci Children's Foundation, as a keynote speaker at their fourth annual child abuse prevention conference, IGNITE 2021. Presented by the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, the conference brings together sexual abuse prevention leaders from across the country for the common goal of making communities safer for children.
Zarini, a survivor of child sexual abuse (CSA) herself, has made it her life mission to end CSA and to protect children from ever facing the same abuse she endured. The Alexandra Gucci Children's Foundation serves to support and partner with leading non-profit CSA organizations from all over the world.
"By collaborating with leading experts, advocates, and policymakers, we can encourage best practices and make a difference," said Zarini. "This issue is personal to me and organizations like Darkness to Light are at the forefront, bringing the global attention it needs, and that children around the world deserve."
The presenting sponsor, the Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF), works to protect children from bullying, digital dangers, abuse, trafficking, and exploitation with comprehensive, evidence-based, youth-focused programs. MBF Prevention Education Programs educate and empower children and relevant adults with relevant information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to child victimization, including all types of child abuse. Along with sponsoring IGNITE for the second time, MBF will present and have a virtual booth for attendees to stop by and ask prevention experts questions.
"MBF is thrilled to once again sponsor IGNITE," said President and CEO Lynn Layton. "Zarini is a dedicated advocate and by joining the speaker line-up, she is helping to raise the profile of such an important issue."
IGNITE 2021 takes place online April 27-29th. Attendees wanting more advanced training may register for pre-conference activities on April 26th. For more information and to register for the conference, please visit http://www.d2l.org/ignite.
