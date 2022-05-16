In this free webinar, attendees will learn how to solve the numerous operational challenges in managing their biomarker data which is often a critical endpoint in immunotherapy trials. Attendees will learn how Jounce Therapeutics, a cancer immunotherapy company, solved their sample tracking challenges by utilizing a centralized data and analytics platform. Attendees will learn about how numerous data sources including EDC, IVR and local and central labs can be integrated and used for analytics that support effective oversight for cross-functional stakeholders.
TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leveraging a Platform Approach to Biomarkers and Patient Sample Tracking
Biomarkers are an increasingly common data source in clinical trials. They often come from specialty labs and are shared in varying formats from different vendors. Biomarker data can be resource-intensive to integrate with other sources due to variability and volume. Life sciences companies that rely on biomarker data to assess treatment efficacy know the ability to track samples in real-time is critical to the success of their trial. In this webinar, the featured speakers will share new methods, systems and analytics that automate the sample tracking process resulting in improved trial oversight and control.
The featured speakers will demonstrate how Jounce Therapeutics processed hundreds of samples daily utilizing a robust clinical data platform, the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud. elluminate helped Jounce keep up with their mass influx of data, enabling real-time insights and greater efficiencies by automating a previously manual tracking process.
Join this webinar to learn how leveraging a modern data and analytics platform helps manage biomarkers and sample tracking data for improved trial oversight.
Join expert speakers Lorenzo Balsamo, Associate Director of Clinical Informatics, Jounce Therapeutics; and Steve Taschereau, Business Intelligence Architect, eClinical Solutions, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Data-Driven Insights for Effective Clinical Trial Oversight.
