MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ella Paradis, one of the premier sexual health & wellness eCommerce retailers, released a new study today examining how vaccines & vaccinations play a role in adults deciding whether or not to engage with new sexual partners in a post pandemic world. The results? 54% of adults noted a potential partner being vaccinated would make them more inclined to engage with them sexually versus an individual not being vaccinated.
Of the 1,441 adults surveyed, the survey focused on those who were not in a committed, monogamous relationship. Of the remaining adults surveyed, 41.6% noted they have or they are waiting until they are fully vaccinated to engage with new sexual partners. Fully vaccinated for the purpose of this survey is defined as two weeks after your full round of vaccine shot(s).
54% of the group noted a potential partner being vaccinated would make them more inclined to engage with them sexually, and 38.1% said they are requiring current or potential partners to be fully vaccinated to engage with them sexually.
"COVID-19 impacted single adults' sex lives drastically - forcing adults to opt for self-pleasure in order to cope with the loneliness experienced in quarantine and while social distancing. It's no surprise these same adults are being cautious when deciding to sexually engage with a new partner. Many of us fear these bouts of loneliness and do not wish to experience them again," added Tino Dietrich, CEO of Ella Paradis.
Key Findings:
- 61.8% of total adults surveyed noted they are in a monogamous, committed relationship, 29.9% noted they are single, 5% noted they are in a non-monogamous, committed relationship and 3.3% noted other/prefer not to answer. The follow up survey questions were focused on those who were not in a committed, monogamous relationship.
- 69.6% noted they identify as female. 28.6% noted they identify as male, 1.2% noted they identify as non-binary
- 29.2% noted they are 60+ years old, 28% noted 45-59, 19.9% noted 35-44, 11.8% noted 25-34 and 11.2% noted 18-24 years old
- 71.4% identified as heterosexual, 20.5% identified as bisexual, 3.1% identified as pansexual, 1.9% identified as other, 1.9% preferred not to answer and 1.2% identified as homosexual
- 44.7% noted they are not waiting, or did not wait to be fully vaccinated before engaging with a new sexual partner, 41.6% noted they are or did wait, and 13.7% noted they are not sure
- 54% noted a potential partner being vaccinated would make them more inclined to engage with them, 30.4% noted it would not and 15.5% noted they are not sure
- 46.9% noted they are not requiring current or potential partners to be fully vaccinated, 38.1% said yes they are requiring current or potential partners to be fully vaccinated, and 15% noted they are not sure
Over the past two years, Ella Paradis has expanded rapidly with over 180% growth, providing health, wellness and intimacy solutions to over 10,000 customers every month. With thousands of transactions occurring weekly , Ella Paradis is proud to have over 250,000 satisfied customers returning to their site for products to enhance their sexual health and wellbeing. To learn more about Ella Paradis, go to https://www.ellaparadis.com/
About Ella Paradis:
Ella Paradis, one of the fastest growing wellness eCommerce companies in the US, offers tailored solutions and high-quality products for the sexually active adult. By breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure and self-care, Ella Paradis provides modern and approachable intimate care products for every price point. Founded in 2015, Ella Paradis made a mark as one of America's leading and innovative personal care brands, overcoming stigmas by making premium sexual wellness products available and affordable for everyone nationwide, regardless of gender and sexual orientation.
Boasting an inclusive atmosphere, Ella Paradis believes everyone deserves pleasure and fulfilling intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners. Ella Paradis also believes providing a space free of judgement with respect to others empowers the democratization of self-pleasure. Studies show sexual pleasure & wellness directly affects overall emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to a happier life. Ella Paradis' mission is to leave bread crumbs of happiness for all who shop with them. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ella Paradis' multiple fulfilment centers across the US provide seamless shopping experiences nationwide.
Media Contact
Gianna Del Monte, Ella Paradis, 8443552669, gianna@ellaparadis.com
SOURCE Ella Paradis