Using an AI-based, computational knowledge graph platform and vastly complex, interconnected data, Data2Discovery scientists discover a new molecular treatment and promise for immunocompromised patients with a devastating and often deadly infectious disease. Currently, there is no effective treatment available, and the benefit is monumental for patients with suppressed immune systems and underlying lung disease, such as cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and tuberculosis.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant application of its AI-based knowledge graph and data science technologies, Data2Discovery Inc has discovered a promising potential treatment for mycobacterium infections including Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) and Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABC). The treatment shows special promise for MABC, an increasingly impactful disease for which there is no current effective treatment.
The discovery was found by Data2Discovery's scientists using a proprietary advanced computational knowledge graph platform which analyzes vast amounts of linked public chemical, biological and patient-level data to identify promising new compounds or repurposed existing compounds for diseases. The platform identified a small number of drugs currently indicated for other conditions, which it predicted as promising for Tuberculosis-related diseases. Subsequent analysis including wet-lab testing confirmed activity of four compounds, and two have shown to have particularly strong potency against MTB and MABC. Data2Discovery is now seeking partners to advance these compounds into clinical trials.
MTB is a common and often deadly infectious disease, and the number of new cases is increasing worldwide. The negative impact is compounded by the emergence of resistant strains which are not amenable to current treatments. Since the compounds found by Data2Discovery are of very different chemistry to existing TB treatments, there is hope that they could prove beneficial in these cases.
MABC is a devastating and rapidly growing disease that causes chronic lung infection and skin and soft tissue infection as well as infections in other organs. It is notably dangerous to immunocompromised patients with suppressed immune systems, and most commonly occurs in patients with underlying lung disease, such as cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and prior tuberculosis. There is currently no effective treatment available for MABC. One of the compounds discovered by Data2Discovery shows very high potency against MABC.
"MTB and MABC experts who have reviewed the wet-lab results for these compounds are encouraged by the potency," said Dr. David Wild, co-founder and President of Data2Discovery and Professor at Indiana University, Bloomington. "While there is much work still to be done, we are looking forward to the possibility of a readily-accessible treatment for conditions that are so devastating, especially for children."
About Data2Discovery Inc: Data2Discovery Inc is based in Bloomington, Indiana. Their patent-pending knowledge graph and advanced data science technologies are being used to find breakthrough insights in fields as diverse as drug discovery, disaster medicine and food science. The advanced technology stack is able to integrate, organize and learn from large, complex, and heterogeneous data sources. Data2Discovery's customers include Fortune 500 companies, and the company is the recipient of NSF Phase I and Phase II SBIR awards. More information is at https://d2discovery.com or contact us via email: info@d2discovery.com
