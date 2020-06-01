TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos Health, a provider of a hospital-grade automated remote care and telemedicine platform, today announced that it has enabled the department of health for one of New York State's largest upstate counties to remotely manage the increased number of COVID-19 patients, and contain the spread of the virus, through the implementation of its dedicated and scalable remote care platform. The collaboration was facilitated through Datos' partnership with New York-based consulting firm Strategic Interests.
The Datos COVID-19 solution is tailored to remotely care for patients with suspected or confirmed infection, by monitoring their recovery progression and time under quarantine. Monitored patients complete an online assessment survey and, based on the results, receive a recommendation of whether further testing or medical intervention is necessary. Another key objective of the project is to help reduce the spread of the virus by improving communication with home hospitalized patients. Patient data is analyzed to determine correlation of causal effects. This information is, in turn, used to manage the overall population.
"The coronavirus pandemic has created a new reality – particularly in New York – with responsibility for patient care going beyond providers to the health authorities themselves. Thus, it was imperative for us to be able to provide the county's large local health administration with aggregated reports of COVID-19 positive and quarantined patients, stratified according to severity and location," said Uri Bettesh, CEO of Datos Health. "Consequently, we were able to achieve the specific goals as defined by the project – to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, protect hospital staff, and manage a large volume of patients with minimal resources – all while providing the department of health with a holistic clinical view of the entire county in real-time."
The COVID-19 platform was rapidly implemented within a week, while its customized configuration enhanced the ability of staff to respond to a rapidly growing population in need, saving county employees countless man-hours compared to previously deployed manual processes.
"As a New York-based company, it was especially important for us to do everything possible to help our community effectively manage the epidemic," said Al Kinel, President, Strategic Interests. "Our partnership with Datos Health and their ability to quickly and seamlessly deploy the COVID-19 solution has allowed us to alleviate the enormous pressure currently placed on the local public health department. The speed and relative simplicity of the system helped the project go live within a short timeframe with minimal training required for health workers tasked with monitoring the population."
About Datos
Datos is a provider of a robust hospital-grade Remote Care platform representing a groundbreaking, fully automated approach to patient care and data handling. The Datos platform is a true game-changer in that it delivers on the promise and full potential of patient-generated healthcare data, by enabling automation of patient journeys at a highly affordable cost. Datos utilizes advanced analytics and works agnostically across any treatment protocol, patient profile, data source, wearable, and medical device, allowing automated detection, management, and prediction of irregular symptoms. The platform enables the rapid and seamless implementation of remote care within existing workflows and ultimately improves effectiveness throughout care pathways. For more information, visit www.datos-health.com, or email info@datos-health.com.
About Strategic Interests, LLC
Strategic Interests is a consulting firm dedicated to transforming healthcare through innovation and practical applications of Health Information Technology (HIT). The firm helps health systems, health plans, providers, collaboratives, and vendors to define and deliver strategies and initiatives that create a long-lasting, positive impact on the quality and cost of healthcare. Our deep understanding of the trends and challenges facing healthcare, regulatory changes, and emerging innovative solutions enable us to add value in unique ways. Our community focus and ability to facilitate collaboration among multiple stakeholders helps our clients attain alignment, distill the work required, address cross-organizational issues, and manage complexities to introduce change and accomplish program success. Visit www.strategicinterests.com for more information and https://strategicinterests.com/covid19/ for information about our joint COVID-19 home monitoring solution.
