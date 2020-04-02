DENVER, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care recently announced its plans to hire at least 15,000 new employees, known as teammates, throughout 2020. Available positions range from care giving roles in centers across the U.S. to corporate support roles. For many of these open positions, previous experience in health care is not required.
"We have a continuous demand for great teammates," said Kenny Gardner, chief people officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "DaVita is a special place to work, and we invite people looking for new opportunities, even candidates without prior health care experience, to consider us. We pride ourselves on being a prominent destination for training new entrants into health care. If you are interested in new challenges with a purpose-driven organization, please consider applying to join our community."
Open positions include:
- Patient care technicians (no health care experience is required for this role)
- Registered nurses and nurse practitioners
- Social workers
- Registered dietitians
- Biomedical technicians
- Leadership roles in corporate and in kidney care centers
- Corporate roles, such as IT, revenue operations, insurance, People Services (HR), executive assistants and more
DaVita offers new clinical teammates a robust, paid training program to help them gain the skills needed for success in their roles. People in these roles care for more than 206,000 patients across the U.S.
DaVita's unique corporate culture and intentionality toward delivering quality patient care while creating an exceptional experience in its centers and offices has created a loyal teammate community. In fact, over 1,000 former teammates recently raised their hands to come back to work to serve DaVita patients amid the COVID-19 crisis.
For DaVita, supporting its teammates and their sense of belonging is a priority. DaVita's goal is to embed diversity and belonging practices into everything it does. This means embedding diversity in its recruiting and talent development processes and embedding belonging in ways that impact how teammates experience their workplace and team each and every day.
DaVita prides itself on offering more than standard benefits and compensation packages. In 2018, DaVita changed its benefits package to DaVita Rewards, which connects teammates with resources to help them with health care coverage, retirement planning, opportunities for career development and overall well-being resources for themselves and their families.
DaVita's innovative culture and drive to change health care has earned the company recognition and awards, including Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list, Training Magazine's Top 125 and WorldBlu's Most Freedom Centered Workplaces.
To learn more about DaVita and to apply to join the DaVita Village, please visit Careers.DaVita.com.
About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2019, DaVita served 206,900 patients at 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.
Media Contact Information
Abby Domenico
Abby.Domenico@DaVita.com
(303) 876-7274