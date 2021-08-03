DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.64, an increase of 63.0% from the prior year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and an increase of 35.4% from the prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations.

"We had a strong quarter despite the continued operational challenges presented by the pandemic. Our teammates and nephrologist partners have shown tremendous dedication to caring for our patients, and we have continued to make progress in our efforts to combat COVID-19 over the past several months," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc. "Additionally, we accelerated our investments in integrated kidney care capabilities designed to improve patient outcomes, coordinate care, and lower overall costs. We have grown the number of patients under value-based care arrangements to approximately 10% of our U.S. dialysis patient census, and we expect to see significant growth in our integrated kidney care business over the next year."

Financial and operating highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

  • Consolidated revenues were $2.917 billion.
  • Operating income was $490 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $2.64.
  • Operating cash flow and free cash flow, both from continuing operations, were $680 million and $503 million, respectively.
  • Repurchased 2,069,854 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $116.38 per share.

 



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.:

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net income from continuing operations

$

294





$

202





$

531





$

431



Diluted per share

$

2.64





$

1.62





$

4.72





$

3.44



Adjusted net income from continuing operations(1)

$

294





$

242





$

531





$

474



Diluted per share adjusted(1)

$

2.64





$

1.95





$

4.72





$

3.78



Net income

$

294





$

202





$

531





$

441



Diluted per share

$

2.64





$

1.62





$

4.72





$

3.52



___________________

(1)

For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.











Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



Amount



Margin



Amount



Margin



Amount



Margin



Amount



Margin

Operating income:

(dollars in millions)

Operating income

$

490





16.8

%



$

410





14.2

%



$

933





16.3

%



$

875





15.3

%

Adjusted operating income(1)(2)

$

490





16.8

%



$

461





16.0

%



$

933





16.3

%



$

927





16.2

%

__________________

(1)

For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.

(2)

Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by consolidated revenues.

U.S. dialysis metrics:

Volume: Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the second quarter of 2021 were 7,413,497, or an average of 95,045 treatments per day, representing a per day change of 0.4% and (2.1)% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was (1.9)%.



Three months ended



Quarter



Six months ended



Year to date



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



change



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



change

Per treatment metrics:























Revenue

$

360.14





$

354.50





$

5.64





$

357.35





$

349.91





$

7.44



Patient care costs

$

236.90





$

238.69





$

(1.79)





$

237.79





$

237.69





$

0.10



General and administrative

$

31.72





$

30.33





$

1.39





$

31.03





$

27.46





$

3.57



Primary drivers of the changes in the table above were as follows:

Revenue: The quarter change was primarily due to favorable changes in government mix and rate, including increases due to shifts to Medicare Advantage plans, and normal seasonal improvements driven by patients meeting their co-insurance and deductibles, partially offset by a decline in hospital inpatient dialysis revenue. The year to date change was primarily due to favorable changes in government rates related to an increase in Medicare base rate for 2021 and the temporary suspension of Medicare sequestration, as well as favorable changes in government mix due to shifts to Medicare Advantage plans, increased hospital inpatient revenue and favorable changes in commercial mix.

Patient care costs: The quarter change was primarily due to decreases in labor costs driven by a decline in hospital inpatient treatments, a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes and declines in professional fees and health benefit expenses. These decreases were partially offset by increases in other direct operating expenses associated with our dialysis centers, including utilities expense resulting from lower expense in the first quarter of 2021 related to our virtual power purchase arrangements, as well as increases in medical supply expense and insurance expense. The year to date change was primarily due to increases in other direct operating expenses associated with our dialysis centers, medical supply expense, labor costs related to increased wage rates, health benefits and insurance expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases in COVID-19-related costs, including compensation, as well as decreases in pharmaceutical unit costs and intensity, utilities expense driven by our virtual power purchase arrangements and professional fees.

General and administrative: The quarter change was primarily due to contributions to our charitable foundation and increased labor costs and long-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a decline in professional fees. The year to date change was primarily due to increases in labor costs, professional fees and contributions to our charitable foundation as well as increases in health benefits, payroll taxes and long-term incentive compensation expense. These increases were partially offset by decreases in COVID-19-related costs, including compensation, and travel costs.

Certain items impacting the quarter:

Share repurchases: During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we repurchased 2,069,854 shares of our common stock for $241 million, at an average cost of $116.38 per share.

Subsequent to June 30, 2021 through August 2, 2021, we repurchased 889,594 shares of our common stock for $107 million, at an average cost of $120.50 per share.

Financial and operating metrics:



Three months ended

June 30,



Twelve months ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash flow:

(dollars in millions)

Operating cash flow

$

680





$

651





$

1,802





$

2,333



Operating cash flow from continuing operations

$

680





$

651





$

1,802





$

2,337



Free cash flow from continuing operations (1)

$

503





$

507





$

982





$

1,543



_________________

(1)

For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.











Three months ended

June 30, 2021



Six months ended

June 30, 2021

Effective income tax rate on:





Income from continuing operations

18.8

%



20.6

%



Income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1)

21.6

%



23.8

%



Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1)

21.6

%



23.8

%

_________________

(1)

For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, see the note titled "Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations beginning on page 14.

Center activity: As of June 30, 2021, we provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 242,300 patients at 3,159 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,828 centers were located in the United States and 331 centers were located in ten countries outside of the United States. During the second quarter of 2021, we acquired one dialysis center, opened a total of 13 new dialysis centers and closed 13 dialysis centers in the United States. We also acquired five dialysis centers and opened three dialysis centers outside of the United States during the second quarter of 2021.

Outlook:

The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those described below, and actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking measures. In particular, the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to generate significant risk and uncertainty, and as a result, our future results could vary materially from the guidance provided below. We do not provide guidance for operating income or diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. on a basis consistent with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) nor a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, including foreign currency fluctuations, which may be significant. The guidance for our effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. also excludes the amount of third party owners' income and related taxes attributable to non-tax paying entities.



Current 2021 guidance



Prior 2021 guidance



Low



High



Low



High



(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Adjusted operating income

$

1,800





$

1,875





$

1,750





$

1,875



Adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

8.80





$

9.40





$

8.20





$

9.00



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$

1,000





$

1,200





$

900





$

1,150



We will be holding a conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on August 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 918-6630 from the U.S. or (517) 308-9042 from outside the U.S., and provide the operator the password 'Earnings'. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website at investors.davita.com for the following 30 days.

Forward looking statements

DaVita Inc. and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including statements in this release, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. All statements in this release, during the related presentation or other meetings, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements could include, among other things, DaVita's response to and the expected future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including statements about our balance sheet and liquidity, our expenses and expense offsets, revenues, billings and collections, potential need, ability or willingness to use any funds under government relief programs, availability or cost of supplies, treatment volumes, mix expectation, such as the percentage or number of patients under commercial insurance, the availability, acceptance, impact, administration and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other treatments or therapies, and overall impact on our patients and teammates, as well as other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition and prospects, expenses, strategic initiatives, government and commercial payment rates, expectations related to value-based care, integrated kidney care, and Medicare Advantage plan enrollment and our ongoing stock repurchase program, and statements related to our guidance and expectations for future periods and the assumptions underlying any such projections. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "could," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on DaVita's current expectations and are based solely on information available as of the date of this release. DaVita undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Actual future events and results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things:

  • the continuing impact of the dynamic and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, on our patients, teammates, physician partners, suppliers, business, operations, reputation, financial condition and results of operations; the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability, acceptance, impact and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other treatments or therapies; further spread or resurgence of the virus, including as a result of the emergence of new strains of the virus, such as the Delta variant; the continuing impact of the pandemic on our revenue and non-acquired growth due to lower treatment volumes; the pandemic's continuing impact on the U.S. and global economies, unemployment, inflation and evolving monetary policies; any potential negative impact on our commercial mix, which may persist even after the pandemic subsides; and continuing COVID-19-related costs, such as increased costs to procure equipment and clinical supplies and higher salary and wage expense, any of which may also have the effect of heightening many of the other risks and uncertainties discussed below;
  • the concentration of profits generated by higher-paying commercial payor plans for which there is continued downward pressure on average realized payment rates, and a reduction in the number or percentage of our patients under such plans, including, without limitation, as a result of restrictions or prohibitions on the use and/or availability of charitable premium assistance, which may result in the loss of revenues or patients, or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any change in financial assistance from charitable organizations;
  • our ability to successfully implement our strategies with respect to home-based dialysis, value-based care and/or integrated kidney care in a complex and highly regulated environment, including, among other things, maintaining our existing business, recovering our investments, entering into agreements on competitive terms and further developing our integrated care and other capabilities to provide competitive programs at scale;
  • the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, a reduction in the number of patients enrolled in higher-paying commercial plans or that are enrolled in or select Medicare Advantage plans or other material impacts to our business; or our making incorrect assumptions about how our patients will respond to any such developments;
  • a reduction in government payment rates under the Medicare End Stage Renal Disease program or other government-based programs and the impact of the Medicare Advantage benchmark structure;
  • risks arising from potential changes in laws, regulations or requirements applicable to us, such as potential and proposed federal and/or state legislation, regulation, ballot, executive action or other initiatives, including those related to healthcare and/or labor matters, such as AB 290 in California;
  • the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act, the exchanges and many other core aspects of the current healthcare marketplace, as well as the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court and the current presidential administration and congressional majority;
  • noncompliance by us or our business associates with any privacy or security laws or any security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;
  • changes in pharmaceutical practice patterns, reimbursement and payment policies and processes, or pharmaceutical pricing, including with respect to hypoxia inducible factors, among other things;
  • legal and compliance risks, such as our continued compliance with complex government regulations;
  • continued increased competition from dialysis providers and others, and other potential marketplace changes;
  • our ability to maintain contracts with physician medical directors, changing affiliation models for physicians, and the emergence of new models of care introduced by the government or private sector that may erode our patient base and reimbursement rates, such as accountable care organizations, independent practice associations and integrated delivery systems;
  • our ability to attract, retain and motivate teammates and our ability to manage operating cost increases or productivity decreases whether due to union organizing activities, legislative or other changes, demand for labor or other reasons;
  • our ability to complete acquisitions, mergers or dispositions that we might announce or be considering, on terms favorable to us or at all, or to integrate and successfully operate any business we may acquire or have acquired, or to successfully expand our operations and services in markets outside the United States, or to businesses outside of dialysis;
  • the variability of our cash flows, including without limitation any extended billing or collections cycles; the risk that we may not be able to generate or access sufficient cash in the future to service our indebtedness or to fund our other liquidity needs; and the risk that we may not be able to refinance our indebtedness as it becomes due, on terms favorable to us or at all;
  • factors that may impact our ability to repurchase stock under our stock repurchase program and the timing of any such stock repurchases, as well as our use of a considerable amount of available funds to repurchase stock;
  • risks arising from the use of accounting estimates, judgments and interpretations in our financial statements;
  • impairment of our goodwill, investments or other assets; and
  • the other risk factors, trends and uncertainties set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that we file or furnish with the SEC from time to time.

The financial information presented in this release is unaudited and is subject to change as a result of subsequent events or adjustments, if any, arising prior to the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Dialysis patient service revenues

$

2,817,957





$

2,758,197





$

5,532,544





$

5,471,478



Other revenues

98,553





121,782





203,967





249,738



Total revenues

2,916,510





2,879,979





5,736,511





5,721,216



Operating expenses:















Patient care costs

1,965,277





1,984,564





3,903,607





3,960,013



General and administrative

298,091





316,209





579,517





579,785



Depreciation and amortization

169,689





157,376





335,390





312,055



Equity investment income

(7,023)





(4,342)





(15,081)





(22,185)



Loss on changes in ownership interest, net





16,252









16,252



Total operating expenses

2,426,034





2,470,059





4,803,433





4,845,920



Operating income

490,476





409,920





933,078





875,296



Debt expense

(73,324)





(81,381)





(140,338)





(169,984)



Debt refinancing charges













(2,948)



Other income, net

15,188





9,545





16,356





5,195



Income from continuing operations before income taxes

432,340





338,084





809,096





707,559



Income tax expense

81,309





83,212





166,520





174,772



Net income from continuing operations

351,031





254,872





642,576





532,787



Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax













9,980



Net income

351,031





254,872





642,576





542,767



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(57,211)





(53,270)





(111,353)





(101,572)



Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

293,820





$

201,602





$

531,223





$

441,195



















Earnings per share attributable to DaVita Inc.:















Basic net income from continuing operations

$

2.76





$

1.65





$

4.94





$

3.49



Basic net income

$

2.76





$

1.65





$

4.94





$

3.57



Diluted net income from continuing operations

$

2.64





$

1.62





$

4.72





$

3.44



Diluted net income

$

2.64





$

1.62





$

4.72





$

3.52



















Weighted average shares for earnings per share:















Basic shares

106,364





122,074





107,606





123,485



Diluted shares

111,423





124,068





112,555





125,479



















Amounts attributable to DaVita Inc.:















Net income from continuing operations

$

293,820





$

201,602





$

531,223





$

431,215



Net income from discontinued operations













9,980



Net income attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

293,820





$

201,602





$

531,223





$

441,195



 

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income

$

351,031





$

254,872





$

642,576





$

542,767



Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:















Unrealized (losses) gains on interest rate cap agreements:















Unrealized (losses) gains

(2,059)





(1,824)





2,823





(14,842)



Reclassifications of net realized losses into net income

1,033





1,623





2,066





3,246



Unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency translation

57,910





5,619





(4,634)





(76,013)



Other comprehensive income (loss)

56,884





5,418





255





(87,609)



Total comprehensive income

407,915





260,290





642,831





455,158



Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(57,211)





(53,270)





(111,353)





(101,572)



Comprehensive income attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

350,704





$

207,020





$

531,478





$

353,586



 

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

642,576





$

542,767



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

335,390





312,055



Debt refinancing charges





884



Stock-based compensation expense

51,717





42,125



Deferred income taxes

40,685





132,101



Equity investment income, net

(2,764)





(6,494)



Loss on sales of business interests, net





16,252



Other non-cash charges, net

1,274





(5,885)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions and divestitures:







Accounts receivable

(117,171)





15,194



Inventories

(3,270)





(696)



Other receivables and prepaid and other current assets

14,465





(131,988)



Other long-term assets

(13,706)





1,950



Accounts payable

(47,390)





(15,858)



Accrued compensation and benefits

(90,381)





(19,325)



Other current liabilities

25,090





146,490



Income taxes

10,753





(4,800)



Other long-term liabilities

(13,232)





(13,269)



Net cash provided by operating activities

834,036





1,011,503



Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions of property and equipment

(294,438)





(291,667)



Acquisitions

(23,890)





(44,267)



Proceeds from asset and business sales

29,774





70,615



Purchase of debt investments held-to-maturity

(7,923)





(142,483)



Purchase of other debt and equity investments

(2,164)





(3,034)



Proceeds from debt investments held-to-maturity

7,923





7,621



Proceeds from sale of other debt and equity investments

11,908





3,438



Purchase of equity method investments

(6,029)





(8,101)



Distributions from equity method investments

1,140





739



Net cash used in investing activities

(283,699)





(407,139)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings

1,611,086





2,324,300



Payments on long-term debt

(754,407)





(635,695)



Deferred financing costs

(9,089)





(20,375)



Purchase of treasury stock

(560,507)





(321,798)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(99,362)





(118,553)



Net payments related to stock purchases and awards

(43,605)





(2,106)



Contributions from noncontrolling interests

15,925





20,582



Purchases of noncontrolling interests

(4,493)





(6,782)



Net cash provided by financing activities

155,548





1,239,573



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,197)





(16,936)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

704,688





1,827,001



Less: Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations

704,688





1,827,001



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at beginning of the year

501,790





1,208,718



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of the period

$

1,206,478





$

3,035,719



 

DAVITA INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,043,632





$

324,958



Restricted cash and equivalents

162,846





176,832



Short-term investments

36,701





20,101



Accounts receivable

1,947,466





1,824,282



Inventories

115,369





111,625



Other receivables

541,430





544,376



Prepaid and other current assets

69,360





76,387



Income tax receivable

61,782





70,163



Total current assets

3,978,586





3,148,724



Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,760,572 and $4,480,429, respectively

3,485,600





3,521,824



Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,865,320





2,863,089



Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $73,215 and $70,141, respectively

162,484





166,585



Equity method and other investments

245,389





257,491



Long-term investments

33,777





32,193



Other long-term assets

95,490





79,501



Goodwill

6,943,665





6,919,109





$

17,810,311





$

16,988,516



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Accounts payable

$

376,264





$

434,253



Other liabilities

837,284





810,529



Accrued compensation and benefits

593,859





685,555



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

382,342





369,497



Current portion of long-term debt

184,435





168,541



Income tax payable

11,856





7,768



Total current liabilities

2,386,040





2,476,143



Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,727,323





2,738,670



Long-term debt

8,798,263





7,917,263



Other long-term liabilities

157,687





150,060



Deferred income taxes

851,961





809,600



Total liabilities

14,921,274





14,091,736



Commitments and contingencies







Noncontrolling interests subject to put provisions

1,426,211





1,330,028



Equity:







Preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; none issued)







Common stock ($0.001 par value, 450,000 shares authorized; 110,644 and 105,625 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, respectively, and 109,933 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020)

111





110



Additional paid-in capital

523,038





597,073



Retained earnings

1,383,760





852,537



Treasury stock (5,019 and zero shares, respectively)

(563,230)







Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65,899)





(66,154)



Total DaVita Inc. shareholders' equity

1,277,780





1,383,566



Noncontrolling interests not subject to put provisions

185,046





183,186



Total equity

1,462,826





1,566,752





$

17,810,311





$

16,988,516



 

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per share and per treatment data)





Three months ended







June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



Six months ended

June 30, 2021

1. Consolidated business metrics:















Operating margin

16.8

%



15.7

%



14.2

%



16.3

%

Adjusted operating margin excluding certain items(1)(2)

16.8

%



15.7

%



16.0

%



16.3

%

General and administrative expenses as a percent of consolidated revenues(3)

10.2

%



10.0

%



11.0

%



10.1

%

Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations

18.8

%



22.6

%



24.6

%



20.6

%

Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1)

21.6

%



26.4

%



29.2

%



23.8

%

Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.(1)

21.6

%



26.4

%



28.0

%



23.8

%

















2. Summary of financial results:















Revenues:















U.S. dialysis patient services and other

$

2,676





$

2,590





$

2,675





$

5,266



Other—Ancillary services















U.S. other

88





99





116





187



International dialysis patient service and other

174





162





129





336





261





261





245





523



Eliminations

(21)





(31)





(40)





(53)



Total consolidated revenues

$

2,917





$

2,820





$

2,880





$

5,737



Operating income (loss):















U.S. dialysis

$

534





$

480





$

523





$

1,014



Other—Ancillary services















U.S.

(28)





(25)





(41)





(53)



International(4)

10





13





1





24





(18)





(12)





(40)





(30)



Corporate administrative support expenses

(25)





(25)





(73)





(51)



Total consolidated operating income

$

490





$

443





$

410





$

933



 

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per share and per treatment data)





Three months ended







June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



Six months ended

June 30, 2021

3. Summary of reportable segment financial results and metrics:















U.S. dialysis















Financial results















Revenue:















Dialysis patient service revenues

$

2,670





$

2,583





$

2,667





$

5,253



Other revenues

6





7





8





13



Total operating revenues

2,676





2,590





2,675





5,266



Operating expenses:















Patient care costs

1,756





1,739





1,802





3,496



General and administrative

235





221





210





456



Depreciation and amortization

160





156





148





316



Equity investment income

(9)





(6)





(8)





(15)



Total operating expenses

2,143





2,110





2,152





4,253



Segment operating income

$

534





$

480





$

523





$

1,014



Metrics















Volume:















Treatments

7,413,497





7,286,934





7,570,908





14,700,431



Number of treatment days

78.0





77.0





78.0





155.0



Average treatments per day

95,045





94,636





97,063





94,841



Per day year-over-year (decrease) increase

(2.1)

%



(2.3)

%



0.7

%



(2.2)

%

Normalized year-over-year non-acquired treatment growth(5)

(1.9)

%



(2.2)

%



1.6

%





Operating net revenues:















Average patient service revenue per treatment

$

360.14





$

354.50





$

352.26





$

357.35



Expenses:















Patient care costs per treatment

$

236.90





$

238.69





$

238.02





$

237.79



General and administrative expenses per treatment

$

31.72





$

30.33





$

27.78





$

31.03



Accounts receivable:















Receivables

$

1,766





$

1,892





$

1,649







DSO

61





67





57







 

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions and shares in thousands, except per share and per treatment data)





Three months ended







June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



Six months ended

June 30, 2021

4. Cash flow:















Operating cash flow

$

680





$

154





$

651





$

834



Operating cash flow from continuing operations

$

680





$

154





$

651





$

834



Operating cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months

$

1,802





$

1,773





$

2,337







Free cash flow from continuing operations(1)

$

503





$

(17)





$

507





$

485



Free cash flow from continuing operations, last twelve months(1)

$

982





$

986





$

1,543







Capital expenditures from continuing operations:















Routine maintenance/IT/other

$

91





$

90





$

74





$

181



Development and relocations

$

58





$

55





$

63





$

113



Acquisition expenditures

$

20





$

4





$

10





$

24



Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties

$

13





$

16





$

42





$

29



















5. Debt and capital structure:















Total debt(6)

$

9,046





$

9,063





$

9,886







Net debt, net of cash and cash equivalents(6)

$

8,002





$

8,179





$

6,957







Leverage ratio (see calculation on page 13)

3.30x





3.39x





3.66x







Weighted average effective interest rate:















During the quarter

3.36

%



3.08

%



3.64

%





At end of the quarter

3.33

%



3.18

%



3.65

%





On the senior secured credit facilities at end of the quarter

2.16

%



1.97

%



2.10

%





Debt with fixed and capped rates as a percentage of total debt:















Debt with rates fixed by its terms

51

%



51

%



54

%





Debt with rates fixed by its terms or capped by cap agreements

90

%



90

%



90

%





Amount spent on share repurchases

$

241





$

322





$





$

563



Number of shares repurchased

2,070





2,949









5,019





Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

_______________________

(1)

These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, and for a definition of adjusted amounts, see attached reconciliation schedules.

(2)

Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by consolidated revenues.

(3)

General and administrative expenses include certain corporate support and long-term incentive compensation.

(4)

The reported operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes foreign currency gains (losses) embedded in equity method income recognized from our Asia Pacific joint venture of approximately $(0.1), $2.7, $(3.7) and $2.6 respectively.

(5)

Normalized non-acquired treatment growth reflects year-over-year growth in treatment volume, adjusted to exclude acquisitions and other similar transactions, and further adjusted to normalize for the number and mix of treatment days in a given quarter versus the prior year quarter.

(6)

The debt amounts as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 presented exclude approximately $62.9, $65.2 and $85.1, respectively, of debt discount, premium and other deferred financing costs related to our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes in effect or outstanding at that time.

DAVITA INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA-continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Note 1: Calculation of the Leverage Ratio

Under our senior secured credit facilities (the Credit Agreement) dated August 12, 2019, the leverage ratio is defined as (a) all funded debt plus the face amount of all letters of credit issued, minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) not to exceed $750 divided by (b) "Consolidated EBITDA." The leverage ratio determines the interest rate margin payable by the Company for its Term Loan A and revolving line of credit under the Credit Agreement by establishing the margin over the base interest rate (LIBOR) that is applicable. The calculation below is based on the last twelve months of "Consolidated EBITDA," as of the end of the reported period and pro forma for acquisitions or divestitures that occurred during the period, and "Consolidated net debt" at the end of the reported period, each as defined in the Credit Agreement. The Company's management believes the presentation of "Consolidated EBITDA" is useful to investors to enhance their understanding of the Company's leverage ratio under its Credit Agreement. The leverage ratio calculated by the Company is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for the ratio of total debt to operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's calculation of its leverage ratio might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures of other companies.



Twelve months ended



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. from continuing operations (1)

$

883





$

791





$

824



Income taxes

306





308





322



Interest expense

251





255





308



Depreciation and amortization

654





641





626



Impairment charges









84



Noncontrolling interests and equity investment income, net

248





247





221



Stock-settled stock-based compensation

99





94





80



Debt prepayment, refinancing and redemption charges

86





86





24



Loss on changes in ownership interest, net





16





16



Other

5





29





10



"Consolidated EBITDA"

$

2,532





$

2,468





$

2,515

















June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020

Total debt, excluding debt discount and other deferred financing costs(2)

$

9,046





$

9,063





$

9,886



Letters of credit issued

69





65





57





9,115





9,128





9,944



Less: Cash and cash equivalents including short-term investments(3)

(750)





(750)





(750)



Consolidated net debt

$

8,365





$

8,378





$

9,194



Last twelve months "Consolidated EBITDA"

$

2,532





$

2,468





$

2,515



Leverage ratio

3.30x





3.39x





3.66x



Maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Credit Agreement

5.00x





5.00x





5.00x





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

_______________________

(1)

The net income measure presented is our net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc., since the Credit Agreement requires divestitures to be reflected on a pro forma basis for our leverage ratio calculation, and this measure of net income already excludes our discontinued operations divested.

(2)

The debt amounts as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 presented exclude approximately $62.9, $65.2, and $85.1, respectively, of debt discount, premium and other deferred financing costs related to our senior secured credit facilities and senior notes in effect at that time.

(3)

This excludes amounts not readily convertible to cash related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plans for all periods presented. The Credit Agreement limits the amount deducted for cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, to the lesser of all unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments of the Company or $750.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release, the term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP measures as follows, each as reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations in the notes to this press release: (i) for income measures, the term "adjusted" refers to operating performance measures that exclude certain items such as impairment charges, (gain) loss on ownership changes, restructuring charges, accruals for legal matters and debt prepayment and refinancing charges; and (ii) the term "effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc." represents the Company's effective tax rate excluding applicable non-GAAP items and noncontrolling owners' income, which primarily relates to non-tax paying entities.

These non-GAAP or "adjusted" measures are presented because management believes these measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered alternatives to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. 

Specifically, management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. and adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc. to compare and evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe these non-GAAP measures also are useful to investors and analysts in evaluating our performance over time and relative to competitors, as well as in analyzing the underlying trends in our business. Furthermore, we believe these presentations enhance a user's understanding of our normal consolidated results by excluding certain items which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results of operations. As a result, adjusting for these amounts allows for comparison to our normalized prior period results.

In addition, the effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. excludes noncontrolling owners' income, which primarily relates to non-tax paying entities.

The effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. excludes noncontrolling owners' income and certain non-deductible and other charges which we do not believe are indicative of our ordinary results. Accordingly, we believe these adjusted effective income tax rates are useful to management, investors and analysts in evaluating our performance and establishing expectations for income taxes incurred on our ordinary results attributable to DaVita Inc.

Finally, free cash flow from continuing operating represents net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less distributions to noncontrolling interests and all capital expenditures (including development capital expenditures, routine maintenance and information technology); plus contributions from noncontrolling interests and proceeds from the sale of self-developed properties. Management uses this measure to assess our ability to fund acquisitions and meet our debt service obligations and we believe this measure is equally useful to investors and analysts as an adjunct to cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations and other measures under GAAP.

It is important to bear in mind that these non-GAAP "adjusted" measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, nor as substitutes for, their most comparable GAAP measures.

The following Notes 2 through 5 provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most comparable GAAP measures.

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Note 2:  Adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to DaVita Inc.





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



Dollars



Per Share



Dollars



Per Share



Dollars



Per Share

Net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

294





$

2.64





$

237





$

2.09





$

202





$

1.62



Operating charges:























Loss on changes in ownership interests, net

















16





0.13



General and administrative:























Accruals for legal matters

















35





0.28



Related income tax

















(11)





(0.09)



Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

294





$

2.64





$

237





$

2.09





$

242





$

1.95





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

 



Six months ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



Dollars



Per share



Dollars



Per share

Net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

531





$

4.72





$

431





$

3.44



Operating charges:















Loss on changes in ownership interests, net









16





0.13



General and administrative:















Accruals for legal matters









35





0.28



Debt refinancing charges









3





0.02



Related income tax









(12)





(0.09)



Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

531





$

4.72





$

474





$

3.78





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

 

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Note 3:  Adjusted operating income





Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Consolidated:



















Operating income

$

490





$

443





$

410





$

933





$

875



Operating charges:



















Loss on changes in ownership interests, net









16









16



General and administrative:



















Accruals for legal matters









35









35



Adjusted operating income

$

490





$

443





$

461





$

933





$

927









Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2020

Consolidated:



















U.S. dialysis:



















Segment operating income

534





480





523





1,014





1,014



Other - Ancillary services:



















U.S.



















Segment operating loss

(28)





(25)





(41)





(53)





(60)



Loss on changes in ownership interests, net









16









16



Adjusted operating loss

(28)





(25)





(25)





(53)





(44)



International



















Segment operating income

$

10





$

13





$

1





$

24





$

18



Adjusted Other - Ancillary services operating loss

$

(18)





$

(12)





$

(23)





$

(30)





$

(26)



Corporate administrative support expenses:



















Segment expenses

$

(25)





$

(25)





$

(73)





$

(51)





$

(97)



Accruals for legal matters

$





$





$

35





$





$

35



Adjusted Corporate administrative support expenses

$

(25)





$

(25)





$

(38)





$

(51)





$

(62)



Adjusted operating income

$

490





$

443





$

461





$

933





$

927





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

 

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Note 4:  Effective income tax rates on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.





Three months ended



Six months

ended June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$

432





$

377





$

338





$

809



Less: Noncontrolling owners' income primarily attributable to non-tax paying entities

(58)





(54)





(53)





(112)



Income from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

375





$

323





$

285





$

697



















Income tax expense for continuing operations

$

81





$

85





$

83





$

167



Less: Income tax attributable to noncontrolling interests















Income tax expense from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

81





$

85





$

83





$

166



















Effective income tax rate on income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

21.6

%



26.4

%



29.2

%



23.8

%

The effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc. is computed as follows:



Three months ended



Six months

ended June 30,

2021

June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$

432





$

377





$

338





$

809



Operating charges:















Loss on changes in ownership interests, net









16







General and administrative:















Accruals for legal matters









35







Noncontrolling owners' income primarily attributable to non-tax paying entities

(58)





(54)





(53)





(112)



Adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

375





$

323





$

336





$

697



Income tax expense

$

81





$

85





$

83





$

167



Plus income tax related to:















Operating charges:















Loss on changes in ownership interests, net









2







General and administrative:















Accruals for legal matters









9







Less income tax related to:















Noncontrolling interests















Income tax on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

$

81





$

85





$

94





$

166



Effective income tax rate on adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to DaVita Inc.

21.6

%



26.4

%



28.0

%



23.8

%



Certain columns, rows or percentages may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

 

DAVITA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP MEASURES - continued

(unaudited)

(dollars in millions)



Note 5:  Free cash flow from continuing operations





Three months ended



Six months

ended June 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020



Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

$

680





$

154





$

651





$

834



Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(45)





(54)





(60)





(99)



Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interests

5





11





11





16



Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$

639





$

111





$

602





$

751



Less: Expenditures for routine maintenance and information technology

(91)





(90)





(74)





(181)



Less: Expenditures for development

(58)





(55)





(63)





(113)



Plus: Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties

13





16





42





29



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$

503





$

(17)





$

507





$

485



 



Twelve months ended



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$

1,802





$

1,773





$

2,337



Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(234)





(249)





(256)



Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interests

38





44





47



Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$

1,606





$

1,568





$

2,128



Less: Expenditures for routine maintenance and information technology

(425)





(408)





(370)



Less: Expenditures for development

(252)





(257)





(315)



Plus: Proceeds from sale of self-developed properties

54





83





100



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$

982





$

986





$

1,543





Certain columns or rows may not sum or recalculate due to the presentation of rounded numbers.

 

 

