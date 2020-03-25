TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative sleep solution provider dayzz announced this week it has started offering its services to organizations and individuals at no cost in order to help them protect their sleep and mental wellbeing in coping with an unprecedented reality of uncertainty and change amid evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
Every day, more and more people are restricted to their homes and are forced to work remotely, while being socially isolated from their colleagues and friends. In these complex times, which require organizations and individuals around the world to adapt new life routines and daily behaviors, sleep difficulties may arise and existing ones may be worsened alongside deterioration of mood and elevation of anxiety.
In line with dayzz' continuous mission to help people protect their sleep and wellbeing, the company has decided to support individuals and organizations providing its solution at no cost for this period. Amir Inditzky, CEO & Co-founder at dayzz: "As digital health entrepreneurs and sleep experts, we decided to take action and provide employers and payers with access to our platform to make it easier for their employees and members to cope with this new reality." Mairav Cohen-Zion, Chief Science Officer at dayzz, added: "Coping with the COVID-19 situation has fundamentally changed our lives and has posed significant new challenges in maintaining a work-life balance and a sense of emotional well-being. During this stressful time, I highly recommend prioritizing sleep, for ourselves and our family members, which endless research has evidenced its recuperative effects on the body and mind, helping us promote an internal sense of calmness, focus, and patience we seek during this period of adjustment and uncertainty."
For more information or queries about the dayzz organizational sleep program at no cost, contact Amir Inditzky at amir@dayzz.com.
About dayzz
dayzz is an innovative digital sleep solution, providing personalized sleep training plans to individuals across the US. dayzz' machine learning engine enables screening of common sleep problems within large populations. Based on big data analysis, the app constantly adjusts users' training plans to fit their needs and progress, and offers the right intervention at the right time, with continuous support and unique motivational strategies. dayzz offers its sleep solution to US employers and payers to increase productivity, enhance well-being, optimize usage of the healthcare system and reduce associated costs. Based on the vast amounts of data gathered, employers receive periodic overview reports, presenting aggregated data about their employees' sleep status to help them better understand how to further improve employee experience and performance. The company is led by an experienced team in the fields of business, technology, and clinical treatment. For more information, visit https://dayzz.com.
Media Contact:
Gal Yankovitz
dayzz
galy@dayzz.com