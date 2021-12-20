CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DC Modern Luxury has announced their picks for the '22 DC Magazine Leading Health and Beauty Experts. Dr. Shervin Naderi, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, and Rhinoplasty expert, will be awarded this honorary title in the next issue of DC Magazine in their February 2022 issue.
This award recognizes Dr. Naderi's commitment to excellent patient care and will highlight his skills as a surgeon along with his innovative approach to Rhinoplasty. DC Modern Luxury is a leading industry expert in luxury trends, style & beauty, home & real estate, and local cuisines. The publication explores high-end luxury lifestyles and caters to those in the DC area and beyond.
DC Magazine readers and the editorial team at the magazine have hand-selected health and beauty experts to be included in the forthcoming issue of the magazine. The February 2022 issue will showcase the best doctors and surgeons in the region. DC magazine will also do an in-depth exploration of each expert's contribution to their local area and talk about how they have changed their particular area of medical expertise.
Dr. Shervin Naderi has graciously accepted this award and looks forward to being included in DC Magazine in February. Dr. Naderi is the founder of The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery and Dermatology and is a Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon. With over two decades of experience in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Naderi has provided excellent surgical results for his patients and is trusted as a leading medical provider with offices in Maryland & Virginia.
In the past, he has been awarded the Top Plastic Surgeon Award and Maryland's Patient's Choice Award. Dr. Naderi is an expert in Rhinoplasty and has performed thousands of procedures successfully. His team at The Naderi Center encompasses a wide range of aesthetic medical experts who are committed to providing patients with the specialized care they desire. The Naderi Center offers the region's true cosmetic experts who are ultra-specialized beyond just any Board Certification.
Dr. Naderi and his medical team believe that "Specialization Matters," which is why he has assembled a group of experts who have dedicated their careers to a very narrow and focused area of plastic surgery. His practice performs complex and precise surgical procedures, but also offers simple yet effective treatments such as botox and dermal fillers.
The Naderi Center's devotion to excellence has pushed them into the limelight. Patients fly out of the state and even out of the country to have work done by the center's team. Dr. Naderi hopes to continue helping patients achieve their beauty and health goals and plans to grow his practice further in the future.
###
To learn more about The Naderi Center and Dr. Shervin Naderi, contact The Chevy Chase, MD office- Phone- (301) 222-2020.
The Naderi Center is located at 5454 Wisconsin Ave Suite 1655, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. You can also visit The Naderi Center's website at this link here for more information.
Media Contact
Dr. Shervin Naderi, The Naderi Center, (301) 222-2020, info@virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com
SOURCE The Naderi Center