SARASOTA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance is excited to announce our first affiliation of 2022 with Old Bridge Dental Group in Central New Jersey, a single location general dentistry practice. The highly regarded team and dentists at Old Bridge Dental are proud to serve families in the community while restoring smiles and crafting effective, quality care specific to each individual patient's needs. Their focus is on providing unparalleled care for every patient.
Dr. Robert Griggs founded the practice and leads Old Bridge Dental today. He has been practicing since 1987 and strictly adheres to a philosophy of 'quality and care'. For the last 35 years, Dr. Griggs and his team have focused on gaining and maintaining patient trust and providing excellent care to the families of Old Bridge.
"Choosing to affiliate with DCA was a decision not taken lightly. Protecting the lifetime of business growth, culture, and our dedicated team members was a priority in the decision-making process," said Dr. Griggs. "Right from the beginning DCA's team of professionals stepped in to make the transition as smooth as possible, answering any of the questions the team had and facilitating their integration into the new partnership. At the end of the day, it is business as usual and DCA mostly provides a backboard for future growth by partnering with the team to explore untapped potential. I look forward to our continued drive towards greater personal and practice successes."
About 85% of the care provided at Old Bridge is preventive and maintenance – such as cleanings, fillings, and caring for broken teeth or broken fillings. And the other 15% are larger more complex dentistry cases which require more of a time commitment, including complex rehabilitations cases and cosmetic dentistry. Old Bridge also has a periodontist in the office part-time to treat certain periodontal surgical cases in-house.
"Our first affiliation of 2022, and partnership with Old Bridge Dental is an important one. They have a legacy of putting patients first and have built a culture in the office that truly inspires," said Mike Calder, Vice President of Business Development at Dental Care Alliance. "Welcome to the DCA family, Dr. Griggs and team."
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 370 allied practices and more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names.
