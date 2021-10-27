TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trials in oncology are complex. And urgent. For those individuals fighting cancer, the opportunity to enroll in a trial is often later on in their treatment pathway, meaning such trials bring with them considerable safety concerns and the need to collect and monitor a large amount of data. These data are increasingly coming in from a number of sources, both in-clinic and through decentralized mechanisms.

Consequently, modern oncology clinical trials need a robust mechanism to collate and process these data, and to do so quickly, enabling clinical research associates (CRAs) to be alerted to potentially concerning data as fast as possible.

In this webinar, attendees will learn how Labcorp Oncology, with its 30+ years of experience as a CRO, has developed a centralized data processing mechanism that enables it to derive actionable insights from data as soon as it becomes available, to monitor quality and patient-level information and present it in aggregated form to show trends and patterns per outcome.

Join our featured speaker, Ariel E. Aguiló, MD, Executive Medical Director and Head of the Americas Oncology Medical Team at Labcorp Oncology, to learn how this mechanism, together with the combined capabilities of an experienced medical, scientific and regulatory team, is accelerating oncology product development.

Join the live webinar on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit DCT and Digital Measures in Oncology: Meeting the Challenges of Compiling Oncology Trial Data to Cut Medical Review Time.

