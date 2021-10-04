EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DDL, Inc. announced today that it has enhanced its shock testing capabilities with the addition of a Lansmont M95/115 shock test system. The new shock system provides increased reliability and capabilities to test up to 600G acceleration while also reducing test set-up times.
Shock testing evaluates a product's ability to withstand hazards associated with applied forces or abrupt changes in motion, which may disturb operating characteristics or cause damage, particularly if the shock vibrations are repetitive. DDL performs shock testing under IEC 60068-2-27, IEC 60721-3-7, MIL-STD 810, and ASTM D3332.
This new shock testing system includes the following features:
- 36 inch x 45 inch table with 48 different mounting holes.
- Max Load of 1,000 lbs
- Max Acceleration: 600 G
- Minimum Pulse duration: 2 ms
- Maximum Velocity change: 24 ft/s
- Half sine, square wave, Trapezoidal and terminal peak saw-tooth waveforms
- Auto cycling – can automate the drop sequence for up to 32,000 cycles.
- 8 total recording channels for accelerometers
"The addition of a new shock test system to our laboratory reflects our commitment to offering our customers the best testing experience possible," said Tamera Presler, General Manager, DDL, Inc. "Adding these enhanced shock testing capabilities will allow us to provide more reliable testing for our customers."
About DDL
DDL is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in combination products, medical device and package testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit http://www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the services offered by DDL.
