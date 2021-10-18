IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DDL, Inc. announced today that it has enhanced its vibration testing capabilities with the addition of an electrodynamic shaker (ETS) test system at its Irvine, CA laboratory. With the addition of the new ETS with slip table, DDL can now perform ISO 11608 Sine sweep testing, IEC 60068-2-6, IEC 60721-3-7 and MIL-STD 810 vibration tests, as well as expands its ability to run ASTM D4169, ISTA vibration tests, and low level shock testing.
Vibration testing is done to introduce a forcing function into a structure. Electrodynamic shakers are well suited for most vibration tests and offer several advantages over alternative approaches, as they are capable of much higher frequencies. Besides vertical performance, the slip table allows horizontal performance runs with fixtures easily adjusted for other performance runs. With its new ETS system, DDL is able to run low-level shock testing at various intensities and durations depending on the load being dropped. Half sine drops with the following parameters are possible, 50 G with 11 ms duration and 25 G with 4 ms duration. Square wave drops can also be completed.
The new ETS testing system includes the following features:
- Frequency range – 5 Hz to 2000 Hz
- Max Acceleration m/s2 – 981
- Max displacement (mm) – 90
- Random force rating (kgf RMS) 4000
- Slip table: Frequency 5Hz to 2000 Hz
- Table max is 50G for shock testing.
"The addition of a new ETS system to our Irvine, CA laboratory reflects our commitment to offering our customers the best testing experience possible," said Tamera Presler, General Manager, DDL, Inc. "Adding this enhanced vibration testing capabilities will allow us to provide additional and enhanced testing services for our customers."
About DDL
DDL is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in combination products, medical device and package testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit https://www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the services offered by DDL.
