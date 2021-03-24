EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DDL Inc. announced today that it has significantly expanded its capacity and capabilities for medical device, materials and package testing at its Eden Prairie, MN laboratory to better serve its customers.
The 15,000 square foot expansion of DDL's MN laboratory facility includes:
- A new 3,000 square foot environmentally controlled lab (23C +/-2C and 50% +/-5% RH)
- Nine Instron machines, including three new machines: 68TM-50kN, 68SC-1kN with torsion, and ElectroPuls E3000 with torsion for dynamic fatigue testing
- The latest software upgrades on all Instron machines, including traceability for 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.
- A new backup generator
- Seven new chambers, adding over 5,000 cubic feet of additional chamber capacity to DDL's 25,000 square feet of environmental conditioning capacity in its MN location.
- A new shock test system that accurately measures the fragility of products and evaluates how they respond to specific shock inputs. Shock test data is key information when determining if your product is capable of withstanding its intended distribution and use environment.
- A new training center for both internal and external purposes.
"This expansion in our Minnesota laboratory gives us even more capacity to conduct packaging, medical device and material testing for our customers," said Tamera Presler, General Manager, DDL. "This additional capacity and expanded capabilities also allows us to provide faster turnaround for our medical device and pharmaceutical customers, which helps reduce development lead time and shorten product time-to-market."
About DDL
DDL is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in package, materials, container closure integrity, medical device and combination products testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit http://www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the services offered by DDL.
