ALACHUA, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'For Such A Time As This – OrthoChallenge' submission deadline is extended to May 10. NovApproach Spine, an 'OrthoChallenge' sponsor, along with the other volunteer leaders of the initiative want to give the bright, creative innovators as much time as possible to propose new products, software, or services that address the pain and dysfunction patients experience while waiting for surgery and/or reduce COVID-19 risks that are unique to orthopedic patients
Winning innovators can benefit by receiving:
- Recognition within the orthopedic and physical therapy community.
- Expert feedback on their product, service or software idea.
- Regulatory advice on what is needed to receive market clearance or an approval decision.
- Meetings with accelerators to speed their product to market.
- Airtime on Venture Capital TV.
Ideas may be submitted digitally at: ForSuchaTimeasThisOrtho.com and the top 10 will be chosen by a 'blue ribbon' Selection Panel. Among the members of the panel are past presidents of these premier medical societies:
- American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons
- American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons
- American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society
- American Physical Therapy Association
- California Orthopaedic Association
- Health Technology Assessment International
- North American Spine Society
- World Confederation for Physical Therapy
Panel member Lew Schon MD, FACS says: "Whether we like it or not, we live in a post-COVID world that is forever changed. As history reveals, when mankind is challenged, the enduring fortitude of the human spirit is activated, and collaborative ingenuity ultimately prevails. In the end, although we mourn devastating losses and irreversible destruction, we will end up with co-created solutions, techniques and technologies that will ultimately propel us forward. I am honored to help facilitate this process with this dedicated team."
Panel member David A Wong MD, MSc, FRCS(C) says: "In a time of unprecedented challenges for surgeons and patients, novel and innovative approaches are needed to address issues we have never been called on to face before. Delays in surgery have driven several unique clinical concerns. Pro-active initiatives such as the 'For Such a Time as This – OrthoChallenge' are indispensable to provide solutions to a new set of obstacles to quality patient care."
Sponsor and Panel member Joseph Zuckerman, MD says: "I frequently see patients who need a joint replacement but because of their work responsibilities or their family responsibilities, they cannot get it done in a timely manner. That is their own personal self-imposed delay and anything we come up with now can be utilized in those situations which are equally frustrating and difficult for patients because there is nothing they can do, not because of a pandemic, but because of their own personal situations."
About "For Such A Time As This"
The 'For Such A Time As This - OrthoChallenge' is an altruistic organization that is intended to exist for only 3 months.
It is supported by individuals in the field of orthopedics to be a conduit for ideas. These individuals refuse to accept that the dreadful consequences of COVID-19 should keep us from delivering improved care for patients.
- Sponsors:
- Audrey Beckman, Audrey Beckman Consulting - LinkedIn
- Raymond Cloutier, CEO/Founder NovApproach Spine and wife, Renee Cloutier - LinkedIn
- Dawn Lissy, CEO/Founder Empirical Technologies Corp. Webpage, LinkedIn
- Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, MD, Chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, NYU Langone Health; Past President, AAOS - Webpage, Webpage
- Submission deadline is May 10, 2020 and can be submitted at: ForSuchaTimeasThisOrtho.com
- For Such a Time as This - OrthoChallenge organizers will announce the winning proposals in May.
Media Contact:
Raymond Cloutier, CEO/Founder NovApproach Spine 352.262.9524
238842@email4pr.com