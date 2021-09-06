NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. The new analytics application was built to allow customers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and much more.
DearDoc offers cloud-based software solutions to help reinvent the way new patients meet their doctor. Their mission is to revolutionize how patients get in touch with healthcare professionals by offering a selection of advanced tools to modernize how doctors interact with new and existing patients. They are currently serving over 2,300 customers across over 50 different types of healthcare services.
DearDoc offers twelve products to aid in every point of the patient's journey. So far in 2021, their AI Chat has had almost 7-million chats.
"We envision a world in which our advanced technology solutions help our customers reach their practice's full potential," said CEO, Joe Brown. "This new customer analytics app is the next step towards that goal."
About DearDoc
DearDoc is the world's best practice growth platform for doctors, providing innovative solutions to revolutionize the doctor-patient relationship. Founded in 2019, the company services over 2,300 customers across 50 different healthcare services offerings. DearDoc's twelve products allow doctors to modernize the patient experience at every stage of the patient's journey - starting from top of funnel tactics like SEO and website development, through the middle of the journey with products like telemedicine functionality, and ending with after-care solutions like text-to-pay. DearDoc is on a mission to help, not only healthcare professionals, but ultimately patients as well.
Media Contact
Cheyenne Kolosky, DearDoc, +1 (714) 697-5276, cheyenne@getdeardoc.com
SOURCE DearDoc