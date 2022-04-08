Golfers took a swing at raising funds for stomach cancer.
PLANTATION, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) and Broward County Medical Association (BCMA) co-hosted the 2nd Annual Collaborative Golf Tournament on Friday, April 1, 2022. The event was held at the Plantation Preserve Golf Course in Plantation, Florida, as DDF's first in-person event of the year. The tournament raised nearly $26,000 to support DDF's mission of raising awareness about stomach cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers.
Attendees participated in various golf competitions, a raffle drawing and enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by Chick-fil-A. In addition, players were presented with awards and celebrated the evening with a dinner buffet.
This year's tournament was led by Jonathan Perrillo, who has previously chaired DDF's annual Dream Fore A Cure Golf Tournament for five years. His co-chair Dr. Abram Berens, President of BCMA, has led his organization in joining forces with DDF for a second year.
"Our signature Golf Tournaments have become a critical source of fundraising in the past few years," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Eidelman. "We're beyond excited to partner with BCMA for the second year in a row for such a great cause. We are also very grateful to our wonderful co-chairs, our generous sponsors, the DDF staff, dedicated volunteers, and participants for helping make this event a huge success."
Tournament sponsors include Silver Sponsors Lockton, ProAssurance, and Tito's Handmade Vodka; Bronze Sponsor Lash & Goldberg; and Hole Lotta Fun Sponsors: Broward County Medical Association and Medigreen. To view photos from this event, visit our Facebook page. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.
About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer
DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.
DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for
stomach cancer research. She achieved all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemotherapy,
in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board,
comprised of world-renowned physicians, and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream come true. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.
About Broward County Medical Association
The Broward County Medical Association (BCMA) unites 1,700 allopathic and osteopathic physicians, of all specialties, as well as Physician Assistants, toward the fulfillment of a common goal:
- To secure access to health care of the highest quality for the residents of Broward County.
- To maintain the integrity of medical practice and care delivery for the citizens of Broward.
- To advocate for the interests of the patients of Broward County, and for the interests of practicing physicians in caring for their patients.
To learn more about BCMA, visit www.bcma.com.
Media Contact:
Brittnay Starks
Communications Director
Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer
(954) 475-1200
