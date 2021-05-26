MANSFIELD, Conn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "The Ayurveda Experiment: Phase I" (published by Balboa Press) from Varsana Lali Devi Dasi presents a self-guided, 12-week program that teaches others how to apply the principles of Ayurveda to achieve health, wellness and life balance.
"As an Ayurvedic Health Counselor in a world where alternative health care is self-pay, I quickly saw the need for ways to deliver not just Ayurvedic philosophy, but practical ways that one can incorporate Ayurveda into their lives, along with a detailed program, in an accessible and inexpensive way," the debuting author states. "'The Ayurveda Experiment' is my answer to that, and a way, I feel, for me to reach the largest audience."
Ayurveda, as defined by webmd.com, is one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems that recognizes the balance between the mind, body and spirit as the key to health and wellness. In this guide, Devi Dasi offers personal stories intertwined with detailed guidelines and a variety of exercises that teach how to apply the principles of Ayurveda. "Phase 1" follows a framework that allows readers to learn about the five elements in the body, the disease process, and how to take inventory of physical imbalances, observe habits and create goals.
"The Ayurveda Experiment is for anyone who wants to achieve balance in any area of their life. It is an entryway into becoming one's own doctor and healer, and to making conscious, informed decisions about ways to contribute to health and wellness and prevent disease," Devi Dasi states. "My hope is that those who read my book will be able to make progress towards their individual goals using Ayurvedic principles, inspiring them to continue on the path of conscious consumption and Ayurveda."
About the Author
From a young age, Varsana Lali Devi Dasi (born Lisa Marchand) was a seeker. Growing up in a tumultuous environment, the child of a single mother who struggled with bipolar disorder, she faced multiple traumas early in life. Seeking relief from suffering and an understanding of the world around her, as a teen she found and took shelter of the Vedas, the ancient texts of India. Through bhakti yoga she learned to find not only relief from suffering, but purpose, community, and the key to a meaningful life. In her late 30s after losing both of her parents to cancer, Devi Dasi, facing health concerns of her own, turned her focus to Ayurveda. She studied the principles, applied them to her own life, and began counseling clients after receiving her Ayurvedic Health Counselor Certification from Hale Pule School of Yoga and Ayurveda. "The Ayurveda Experiment: Phase I" is her first publication.
