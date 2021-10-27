TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many patients struggle to participate in clinical trials because of the time, cost and effort burden of travelling to sites. Telemedicine and digital technology offer the means to overcome these key barriers to recruitment and start building novel insights into patient function. Psychiatry stands to benefit from the decentralisation of trials, yet new technologies and new ways of working have yet to be widely adopted.
In efforts to address this disconnect, researchers from Otsuka led a feasibility study into the decentralised clinical trial model for patients with depression, the results of which were recently published in the Journal of Scientific Innovation in Medicine.
In this webinar, experts from Otsuka and Cambridge Cognition will cover:
- Feasibility and acceptability of decentralised trials for patients with depression
- Operational effectiveness and data collection integrity with remote methods
- New insights from automated voice-based testing
- Wider implications of digital technologies for psychiatry
Join Dr. Francesca Cormack, Director of Research & Innovation, Cambridge Cognition and Dr. Corey Reuteman-Fowler, Director of Global Clinical Development in CNS & Digital Medicine, Otsuka, in a live webinar on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK) to learn about the opportunities for implementing decentralised trials in psychiatry.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralised Trials in Psychiatry: From Feasibility to Novel Insights.
