TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decentralized clinical trials (DCT) are changing the way we work in clinical research, from participant recruitment and telehealth visits to streamlined data collection. Industry estimates show that approximately a quarter of all clinical research studies in the past 18 months have included at least some decentralized component.
A recent study from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development showed that 55% of active trials in 2020 transitioned to include decentralized components to study protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this growth, many are still applying study performance metrics that were built upon traditional, site-based studies.
In this webinar, Jennifer Price, Executive Director, Data & Analytics, THREAD will provide guidance on measuring study performance in today's environment, with a focus on how to measure quality, engagement and compliance from remote technologies and up-to-the-minute insights they can provide.
Join Jennifer Price in a live webinar on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12pm EDT to hear her novel insights.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralized Clinical Trials – Guidance for Metrics and Analysis to Measure Success.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks