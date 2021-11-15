TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Running decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) is a new and complex challenge for most stakeholders within the pharmaceutical industry. There are a lot of theoretical discussions and multiple approaches to conducting DCTs, but it's most useful to see how they are implemented from a real operational perspective. What is the impact on the patients? What is their perspective? Is it possible to create a simple, effective, and feasible approach to DCTs?
This webinar Decentralized Clinical Trials: Implementation of a Hybrid Model from a Site and Sponsor Perspective will focus on discussing the flexible tools necessary for adapting work to a number of different clinical trial models, including site-based, hybrid and virtual trials.
The speakers will answer the key questions during the speech, e.g.:
- What are the challenges of DCTs for sites and sponsors?
- What are the new roles for sites and PIs (e.g., patient oversight, assistance, and home visits)?
- How can staff better meet the needs of patients through DCTs (e.g., improving access to trials, patient journey and retention)?
- How will DCTs change the collaboration between sponsors, PIs and sites?
All participants, who register for this webinar will learn how to solve some of the most common challenges of running DCTs to ensure the needs of patients, sites and sponsors are met.
They will take part in the webinar: Dr. Ole Dammann, CEO, kfgn I Site Operations & Services, and Board Member, Country Head Germany, Pratia S.A.; Karl-Ludwig Radek, Internal Project Lead for IMI TRials@Home, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; and Michał Kwiatek, MD, PhD, Investigator, Site Director, Pratia S.A.
Live webinar is being organized on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
More information and register for this event on page: Decentralized Clinical Trials: Implementation of a Hybrid Model from a Site and Sponsor Perspective.
