TORONTO, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Substantial changes are emerging in traditional clinical research catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, driving the increased implementation of patient-centric approaches like decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) to test and deploy new medicines to the market. How can these developments advance pediatric clinical research?
The experts will address some of the challenges that exist in pediatric clinical research and how they may be overcome by implementing decentralized clinical trials. Following an overview of regulatory, operational, scientific, medical, digital health technology and legal aspects for pediatric DCTs in diverse therapeutic areas and medical devices, the panelists will cover important considerations for sponsors. They will discuss how to ensure proper preparedness for pediatric DCTs and the impact of DCTs on sites. Pediatric trials engage and involve the entire family. Participants will hear a presentation of a parent/family perspective on participation in a pediatric DCT.
Join expert speakers, Dr. Isaac R. Rodriguez-Chavez, PhD, MHSc, MSc Sr. Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs, Global Center of Excellence Strategy for DCTs, PRA Health Sciences; Shelly Barnes, Global Clinical Innovations Lead; UCB Biosciences; Terry Jo V. Bichell, PhD, MPH, Founder/Director, COMBINEDBrain Consortium for Outcome Measures and Biomarkers for Neurodevelopmental Disorders Brentwood; and Christoph P. Hornik, MD, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor of Pediatrics with Tenure, Duke University and Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), in a live webinar on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralized Clinical Trials: Let's Not Forget Pediatrics!.
