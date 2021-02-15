TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trials for rare diseases have always presented special challenges. From investigator training to data collection, conducting clinical research for interventions targeting orphan disorders is mired with condition-specific challenges that slow the development process and place an enormous burden on patients wishing to participate in a potentially life-saving clinical trial. To reduce that participation burden — on patients, their families and on investigators — rare disease researchers would be well-served to consider decentralized clinical trial (DCT) tools and methods to bring clinical trials directly into patients' homes.
Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was moving away from the traditional clinical trial model in which patients are screened and enrolled at a limited number of sites toward a more patient-centered model that reduces (if not eliminates) travel time and other logistical barriers for participating in a clinical trial. And as we look ahead at continuing research in the post-pandemic era, a hybrid model leveraging patient-friendly technology and remote study visits will surely emerge.
Particularly useful for rare disease studies, a patient-focused hybrid development model that includes DCT components can not only help to identify potential patients and investigators more quickly, but can also help collect real-world data from the population of patients for whom the intervention is targeted — data that are increasingly vital (and requisite) for regulators and payers.
Join Jonathan Cotliar, Chief Medical Officer, Science 37, John Hogan, Senior Director - Clinical Operations Development, Voyager Therapeutics, Julie Walters, Founder and Executive Director, Raremark and Nuala Summerfield, Founder and Chair of Trustees, Schinzel-Giedion Syndrome Foundation in a live webinar on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK) to hear about the unique challenges in recruiting both patients and investigators for rare disease trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralized Trials for Rare Diseases: Bringing Research to the Patient.
