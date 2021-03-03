BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, is proud to announce the launch of a new add-on option for SelectCoder: the ACDIS Outpatient Pocket Guide. Originally developed by experts at the Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS), the Outpatient Pocket Guide is a robust informational resource and best-selling book. As an add-on, the guide's content is seamlessly integrated into SelectCoder to provide coders with greater clarity and insight for Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) documentation and coding.
SelectCoder is the premier online resource that simplifies coding activities and processes to help coders generate the answers they need efficiently and accurately. Powered by guidance from CMS, the AMA, and DecisionHealth's subject matter experts, subscribers have widespread access to specialty articles, coding and billing tips, plain-English descriptions, proprietary DecisionHealth Pink Sheet content, and specialty society guidelines, all in an easily searchable resource to assist with even the most complex coding scenarios.
The ACDIS Outpatient Pocket Guide add-on complements SelectCoder's vast array of features like its CCI validation tool, LCD and NCD policy information, and an updated E/M audit tool that enables coders to swiftly compare, side by side, the new time-based and medical decision-making (MDM) coding selections for office and outpatient visits. Using the guide's content, subscribers can easily validate the appropriate diagnosis codes assigned to an HCC. Once the HCC is selected, detailed clinical definitions, relevance criteria, coding considerations, provider tips, CDI critical thinking tips, and references are provided on a single page for quick yet comprehensive information.
"The ACDIS Outpatient Pocket Guide is an essential resource for outpatient coding guidance, HCC updates, and compliant query best practices and standards," says Maria Tsigas, Product Director at DecisionHealth "The addition of this resource truly helps to alleviate the complexities of HCC coding."
For more information about SelectCoder and the new ACDIS Outpatient Pocket Guide add-on, visit http://www.decisionhealth.com/selectcoder or contact a representative at 1-855-225-5341.
About DecisionHealth
DecisionHealth is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and HIPAA compliance through its flagship publications as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com.
About HCPro
For over 34 years, HCPro has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
About ACDIS
The Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS) is the nation's only association dedicated to the CDI profession. As the premier healthcare community of CDI professionals, ACDIS shares the latest tips, tools, and strategies to implement successful CDI programs. ACDIS also provides continuing education, certifications, training, networking events, CDI resources, and opportunities for professional growth. Visit https://acdis.org/.
