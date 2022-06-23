OASIS-E changes take effect January 1, 2023. To help home health organizations prepare, DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, will offer two virtual events: the OASIS-E Changes Virtual Training on October 6, 2022, provides an introduction to new and changing OASIS-E items and related guidance, and the Ultimate OASIS-E Virtual Training November 2–3, 2022, provides an in-depth, item-by-item breakdown covering the entire assessment form.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OASIS-E changes take effect January 1, 2023. To help home health organizations prepare, DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, will offer two virtual training events: the OASIS-E Changes Virtual Training on October 6, 2022, and the Ultimate OASIS-E Virtual Training November 2–3, 2022. These trainings will provide clinicians and QA staff with early OASIS-E preparation strategies to help keep staff from becoming overwhelmed and to improve accuracy and outcomes, including reducing readmissions.
Both virtual trainings are hosted by Arlynn Hansell, director of the Education, Coding, and OASIS Division at SimiTree. She says, "Proper and thorough training is the key to OASIS-E accuracy, documentation compliance, positive outcome scores, and full and proper reimbursement."
The OASIS-E Changes Virtual Training on October 6, 2022, provides attendees with an introduction to the new and changing OASIS-E items and their related guidance, including those items that are new to the assessment form. View the agenda at https://decisionhealth.com/2022OASISE.
The Ultimate OASIS-E Virtual Training from November 2–3, 2022, provides an in-depth overview of how to properly answer the OASIS-E items while reinforcing the core OASIS competencies without sacrificing productivity. Attendees receive an item-by-item training covering the entire assessment form, including the new OASIS-E items, and coming changes. This training is also a prep course for the HCS-O credentialing exam. View the agenda at https://decisionhealth.com/UltOASISE.
Maria Tsigas, product director for DecisionHealth, adds, "We are dedicated to providing the OASIS-E training that meets the needs of home health clinicians and QA staff and look forward to helping them prepare for the 2023 code changes."
For registration assistance or more information, contact a Customer Service representative at 1-855-225-5341 x4005.
DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance through its flagship publications, as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com.
For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
