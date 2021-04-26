NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute introduces the Declaration for Human Experience, a global social movement committed to directly addressing the current realities facing healthcare and outlining a roadmap for the future. With the challenges revealed over the last year and with the healing and work we know we must now do, individuals and organizations are invited to sign the declaration to publicly express their commitment to create a more effective, responsive and equitable healthcare system. The intention of this effort is to ensure better experiences and outcomes for patients of all backgrounds, a more supportive, energizing and collaborative environment for healthcare professionals and healthier communities that break down barriers to care.
The declaration calls for individuals and organizations to lead courageously with the understanding that, first and foremost, healthcare is about human beings caring for human beings. Those signing the declaration commit to:
- Acknowledge and dismantle systemic racism and prejudice, tackle disparities and provide the highest-quality, most equitable care possible.
- Understand and act on the needs and vulnerabilities of the healthcare workforce to honor their commitment and reaffirm and reenergize their purpose.
- Recognize and maintain a focus on what matters most to patients, their family members and care partners to ensure unparalleled care and a commitment to health and well-being.
- Collaborate through shared learning within and between organizations, systems and the broader healthcare continuum to forge a bold new path to a more human-centered, equitable and effective healthcare system.
"The events of the last year have both exposed the cracks in our system and revealed the power of our humanity," said Jason Wolf, president & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "They have made it clear that if we are to build a more human-centered, equitable and effective healthcare system, now is the time to align our efforts, now is our time to act. With this call to action, this Declaration for Human Experience, we are saying we can and must do more. I know together we will."
