SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 12 article on 9 and 10 News reports on the results of a survey by the American Association of Endodontists which revealed an overall decrease in oral hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The article reports that more than half of Americans put off routine dental checkups during the past year because of the health crisis. Additionally, because many shifted to working or learning virtually from home, 31% of the surveyed individuals said they were snacking on sweets more and 21% said they were not brushing their teeth in the mornings at all. General dentistry Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that while it's understandable that people's hygiene habits changed during quarantine, improving those habits is vital for their oral health.
The Southern California dental center says that, the more dental care and routines fall to the wayside, the more susceptible individuals are to developing serious ailments like tooth decay or tooth loss. Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that studies have shown that poor oral health affects other systems of the body as well, and has been linked to life-changing conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Of course, with the pandemic waning and California set for a full reopening in mid-June, patients will shortly have few excuses not to get back into the dental swing of things, says the center.
To keep one's oral health in the best possible shape, the dental center says it all starts with a good foundation—regularly flossing and brushing teeth after every meal. Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that it understands how difficult a daily routine can be to keep up, especially in hectic or trying times, but spending a few minutes every day taking care of one's oral hygiene is far cheaper than fixing serious ailments and far less painful than having to deal with toothaches that develop from a lack of attention.
Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that the next step to a healthy smile is getting routine dental checkups. The center notes that a dentist will not only give patients a thorough cleaning, but they will also ensure that any underlying issues are dealt with before they have an increased chance of causing severe damage to the patient's health.
By maintaining a vigilant dental routine with regular flossing and brushing, as well as keeping up with dental appointments, Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that individuals are safeguarding their smiles and overall wellbeing for a brighter future.
