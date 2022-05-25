Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics Opens as TruReleaf MD in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida (MMTCFL) is expanding to Ohio as TruReleaf MD, one of the state's first medical marijuana physicians providing relief for patients through medical cannabis with convenient Telehealth appointments.
With the passage of Senate Bill 261, Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program was streamlined, providing expanded medical marijuana care to patients. One of the most significant changes is language allowing physicians to recommend medicine to patients if they "reasonably" believe that their patient would benefit from medical marijuana or that it would alleviate their symptoms.
TruReleaf MD comes to the state with over five years of experience providing compassionate care in Florida as MMTCFL. Following the legalization of medical marijuana for qualifying conditions, the Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida quickly became a pillar in the medical marijuana industry, redefining what it means to be a medical marijuana patient and providing a natural relief option to those seeking care.
With this experience, TruReleaf MD aims to restore patient quality of life through cannabis-based alternative treatments. They believe that relief is fundamental to having control over one's life and aim to give patients the necessary tools.
"In Florida, I've had the pleasure of working with numerous patients to help them discover the benefits of medical marijuana. I'm happy to give Ohio patients the same option," says Dr. Leonard Fichter, licensed medical marijuana physician. This new clinic will give patients more opportunities to take control of their conditions, putting them one step closer to creating the life they want.
The clinic currently offers Telehealth appointments for qualifying conditions. To book an appointment, patients can visit http://www.getmyohiocard.com to schedule online or tel:+1614-714-6043 [call 614-714-6043] to speak with a Patient Care Coordinator and schedule over the phone.
TruReleaf MD's (MMTCFL) mission is to support and educate the public regarding safe access and use of medical marijuana in Ohio. Following state guidelines, TruReleaf MD aims to simplify the process of getting a medical marijuana card and help patients take control of their care.
Media Contact
Turner Davis, TruReleaf MD, 1 614-714-6043, tdavis@mmtcfl.com
SOURCE TruReleaf MD