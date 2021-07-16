SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Bio, a leading company in AI cancer diagnostics, announced a Research Collaboration Agreement with ARUP Laboratories, a top U.S. reference laboratory and worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development. DeepDx® Prostate, Deep Bio's AI-based prostate cancer diagnosis software, will be used for the joint research.
This is the first of multiple research projects that ARUP and Deep Bio will collaborate on, under the multi-year Research Program. The first project aims to evaluate the impact of DeepDx® Prostate by evaluating whether applying the software in ARUP's pathology workflow can lead to higher diagnostic performance compared to the current microscope-based diagnosis. For the next project, cancer prognosis-related research is being considered.
"DeepDx® Prostate has been recognized for its exceptional performance and innovative technology both at home and abroad. I am confident that this partnership with the prestigious ARUP Laboratories will bring us closer to the end users as our brand awareness will increase overseas" said Sun Woo Kim, the CEO and founder of Deep Bio. "We will actively endeavor to expand collaborations with top domestic and foreign laboratories to strengthen our position in the global market as well as demonstrate our leadership in AI-based cancer diagnostics," he added.
"Computer-assisted diagnostic software tools bear enormous promise; however, little is known about their adoption by pathologists," said Beatrice Knudsen, MD, PhD, ARUP medical director of Digital and Computational Pathology. "The collaboration with Deep Bio will provide important insights into pathologists' preferences for how to use AI-based software solutions, as well as real life clinical implementation data."
About Deep Bio
Deep Bio Inc. is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain Korea's MFDS approval of an AI-based cancer pathology solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis of multiple cancers. Deep Bio is actively engaged in the research space and participating in ongoing collaborations with top US medical centers. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for prostate core needle biopsy tissue image analysis. Whole-slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained biopsy tissue specimens are analyzed for prostate cancer, Gleason scores and grade group. Extensively tested at a US CLIA lab (>500k cores as of June 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity and variability. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
About ARUP Laboratories
Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation's top university teaching hospitals and children's hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide lead in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology®. ARUP is ISO 15189 CAP accredited.
